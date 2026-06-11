With One World Cup Behind Them, Christian Pulisic And The USA Are 'Ready' For Paraguay

U.S. World Cup Team Training Base (IRVINE, Calif.) — Had it not been for the huge throng of reporters jockeying to ask Christian Pulisic even one question ahead of the biggest moment of what is already well on the way to being the most decorated soccer career of any American man in history, it might have seemed like a normal day.

Pulisic, the Stars and Stripes' headliner since he was before he was old enough to drive, was calm. He playfully chided the assembled media members as they shouted their queries over each other and toward the now 27-year-old. "Jeez," Pulisic joked. "Let me talk."

Since he broke into the national team more than a decade ago, the pride of Hersey, Pennsylvania, has spoken mostly with his feet. He’s averaged more goals per game than all-time U.S. greats Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, the joint top scorers in program history. Five years ago, while playing for English Premier League titans Chelsea, he became the first American to play in and win a UEFA Champions League final.

Pulisic’s international teammates let him down in 2017, when the U.S. failed even to tie already-eliminated Trinidad and Tobago and missed the following year's World Cup. (Pulisic scored his country's goal in the 2-1 loss.)

And it was his strike against Iran that sent the USA to the knockout stage at his first World Cup four years in Qatar — and sent Pulisic to the hospital after colliding with Team Melli’s keeper in the process.

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

There aren’t many firsts left for the AC Milan standout. But he’ll get one on Friday, when the World Cup co-hosts — the U.S. is staging the biggest version ever with Canada and Mexico — open their Group D slate against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

"In some ways, I feel a little bit more relaxed" than in 2022, Pulisic told me and my colleagues before coach Maurico Pochettino ran the Americans through their final training session at Great Park, about an hour south of Los Angeles. "Been there before, and we've played in a match like this. So I think the experience has calmed me down a bit."

Still, this is different. For the first time since 1994, the U.S. will play as the home team. Though thousands of Paraguayan supporters will no doubt be in attendance, a mostly partisan crowd is expected inside the 70,000-seat stadium.

(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I'm gonna look around and try to take it in," Pulisic said. "I’ll have friends and family in the stands. It's a special moment, so I want to try to enjoy it."

It’s a double-edged sword. What matters most, for any team in any World Cup, is performing. Points are hard to come by. Four years ago, the Americans squandered a first-half lead in their curtain-raiser with Wales, settling for a 1-1 tie. Even after another tie against mighty England, they needed to beat Iran in the first round finale to advance.

Those lessons have stuck. Qatar was the first World Cup experience for all but one U.S. player in Qatar. Now, half of Pochettino’s 26-strong squad are holdovers from four years ago.

"It helps for sure," Pulisic said. "How much, I don't know. I guess we're gonna see, but I feel confident. I feel ready. I think the team feels ready. I'd say we've improved a lot."

That should help, too. For all the pressure on Pulisic, he doesn’t bear it alone.

"Now we have weapons around him to kind of relieve that," midfielder Tyler Adams said. "He's a star, not just for the US national team, but in world football. He's that good. So we rely on him in big moments, but that being said, I hope he doesn't feel the pressure to carry it all."

"A good team," Pulisic added. "Makes me a better player."

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pochettino has spent much of his tenure imploring his players and journalists alike that no one player matters more than the group. He repeated a version of that again on Friday at his pre-match press conference.

"Of course he needs to be an important player for us during the competition," Pochettino said of Pulisic before reminding those assembled that the national team "is more important than any name."

That also means that the pressure is shared. Winning on Friday could turn it into confidence, then momentum. The hope is that it snowballs into something special. The U.S. has reached the quarterfinals just once since the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

Not that Pulisic is looking past Friday.

"We’re so highly focused on this big game," he said. "You just want to do well, and you want to perform and get that first game — especially that weight — off your shoulders."

"I want to help the team, of course," Pulisic added. "They expect a lot out of me. But with the guys I have around me, honestly, it makes it a lot easier for me. I’m gonna give the best I can."