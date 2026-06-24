Everything To Know About USA vs. Türkiye: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

With the USA's spot in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 clinched and the top spot in Group D secured, one might assume that the team's final group stage match against Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday is, to put it lightly, inconsequential.

That sentiment is not shared within the U.S. men's national team, which will be looking to win its third straight World Cup match.

Here is everything to know about USA vs. Türkiye in their group-stage finale:

Key Storyline: Who's Playing?

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Wednesday what everyone already knew: None of the four Americans who picked up a yellow card in one of the first two group wins will be in his starting 11 against the already-eliminated Turks.

Expect several other mainstays who came into the World Cup camp either nursing an injury or having recently returned from one — Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee "Jedi" Robinson and 38-year-old captain Tim Ream among them — to also get a well-earned rest. The question that remains unanswered is whether headliner Christian Pulisic will be in Poch’s 11. Although Pulisic insisted before the final pre-game training session that he’s available after recovering from a sore calf, he admitted that playing 90 minutes isn’t likely. The hunch here is that the AC Milan man comes off the bench in the second half. — Doug McIntyre

Player To Watch: Ricardo Pepi

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This week, I’m going with striker Ricardo Pepi. He started his first World Cup match last week vs. Australia with Christian Pulisic out due to a calf injury. This week, I expect him to start again given that Folarin Balogun is sitting on a yellow card.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Wednesday he plans to rest the four players sitting on yellows: Balogun, Chris Richards, Antonee "Jedi" Robinson and Tyler Adams. It’s another huge opportunity for Pepi, who played 74 minutes and helped force the own goal vs. Australia. In this match, he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal. — Laken Litman

Projecting USA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Left back: Max Arfsten

Center back: Auston Trusty

Center back: Mark McKenzie

Center back: Miles Robinson

Right back: Joe Scally

Central midfielder: Weston McKennie

Central midfielder: Sebastian Berhatler

Attacking midfielder: Brenden Aaronson

Striker: Tim Weah

Striker: Ricardo Pepi

With the U.S. team having already won the group, Mauricio Pochettino will make a lot of changes to his lineup. While Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, Chirs Richards and Antonee "Jedi" Robinson are carrying yellow cards, they cannot risk suspension by playing. Christian Pulisic is nearing a return, but if he is ready to play in this game, he should be off the bench. This game is also a great opportunity to rest Tim Ream, who is 38. Once you get that far, I think Pochettino rests most of the rest of the starters.

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

The rest of the lineup nearly picks itself. Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson are long-time veterans who haven’t played as much as they would have liked, thus far. They should be hungry to prove themselves. With Adams out and Roldan injured, McKennie and Berhalter pretty much have to start. Meanwhile, Trusty, McKenzie and Robinson represent a clean swap of central defenders.

As for goalkeeper, I think Pochettino keeps Freese in the starting lineup. Freese needs to maintain a rhythm after facing few shots in the first two games. — Brian Sciaretta

What To Expect From Türkiye

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Türkiye may be the most unlucky team in the World Cup and will feel hard done by entering this game. Of all the teams that are at the bottom of their group, especially the ones that have already been eliminated, the Turks are probably the most talented.

The team had 62 shots in its first two games without scoring a goal. Against Australia in the opener, Türkiye faced a side that defended extremely well and happened to get an early goal. After that, the Aussies were able to sit back and defend in a low block that was really well-executed.

Then, against Paraguay, it was an even earlier goal that put Türkiye behind. Then, the Turks played against 10 men for 50 minutes but still couldn’t score.

When you look at Türkiye’s xGs (expected goals) and total number of shots, you’d be shocked that it lost both matches and didn’t even get a point from either. But, in reality, this team is going home after this game regardless of the result.

Conceding early has especially been tough for Türkiye. It makes for a weird game because the Turks have been in control, so there’s initially a sense of confidence that the goal will come. Then, as the game goes on, it gets more and more frustrating. — Walker Zimmerman