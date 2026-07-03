'Can Only Happen In America': USA Team Embracing Americana Ahead For 250th Birthday

SEATTLE — Surrounded by his U.S. men’s national team players, Mauricio Pochettino went right down the middle.

On the eve of America’s 250th birthday, the Argentine-born coach celebrated America’s pastime by throwing out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game. The sold-out crowd, many wearing red-and-white striped USA soccer jerseys, cheered for both their coach and their team.

"That sort of stuff can only happen in America," a smiling Folarin Balogun said earlier on Friday.

The U.S. squad has become a source of national pride as Americans gather to celebrate the Fourth of July. Its run so far at this World Cup on home soil — with Belgium waiting in the round of 16 here on Monday — has given supporters across the country something to rally around, a welcome contrast to the often-divisive news cycle.

From fans all over the world learning about Waffle House and ranch dressing, to Scotland’s Tartan Army taking over Boston, to Pochettino joining his players in singing "Take Me Home, Country Roads," this tournament has delivered plenty of memorable moments.

"It’s a place that is exactly as advertised in a lot of ways — it’s free, it’s beautiful, the people are nice and kind," U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner told a small group of reporters after the victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Of course, everywhere you go in the world, there are scary stories. But to actually have seen some people having the time of their lives in our country, it’s been amazing.

"People are always saying, ‘What do you want from this World Cup?’ And I just say I want us to be gracious hosts and good stewards to people who come to the United States and really feel our culture, and I want us to welcome these people with open arms. I think we’ve done a great job. Lifelong memories for a lot of people."

There were questions entering this tournament about how Americans would receive the World Cup and whether soccer would capture everyone’s attention. The long-term impact won't be known for years — advancing to the quarterfinals or further will help. But the short-term one is undeniable.

Hotel guests in Seattle gathered in a lobby to watch Egypt outlast Australia in a penalty shootout. Dallas police officers greeted Norway by performing the "Viking Row" on the airport tarmac. Social media erupted as Cape Verde pushed defending champion Argentina to the brink of penalties.

Seattle Sounders and USA midfielder Cristian Roldan walks onto T-Mobile Park on Friday night. (Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The U.S. players have felt that energy throughout the tournament and want to channel it on the field.

"The fact that it’s here on our shores, the fan passion is coming to light, we’re creating our own new sort of things with ‘Country Roads’ after the game — it’s like the college football scene mixing with the U.S. [Soccer] scene," Turner said.

"And what I've loved about it is that it's not like we're trying to be that European culture. We're not saying we need to chant like the English chant, or chant like the Germans chant. We're taking on our own traditions and cultures, and I think that's the way it should be. We really needed this tournament in order to find our identity alongside our fans."

Even Pochettino — who played with Diego Maradona and coached at Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea — is having a ball. He’s become a fan of country music, specifically Ella Langley, as well as Teddy Swims. He’s leading crowds in "U-S-A" cheers and learning new words, too.

"Sometimes someone will say something to him in a meeting, and it sounds super American slang, and he’s like, ‘Huh?’" Christian Pulisic joked earlier in the tournament. "And I just find it so funny. But it feels like he’s really in tune with it. Like, I’m in his office yesterday, and he’s listening to country music, and it’s just funny to see. But then he also brings his Argentinian culture and the staff and shows us things from there. It's a unique bond with the group for sure."

The USA men's national soccer team poses with Seattle Mariners players as head coach Mauricio Pochettino addresses the crowd. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pochettino’s now-famous "Why not us?" mantra has seeped into the team, reflecting a belief that fits within the American sporting identity.

"We’re American, we don’t take s---," Sebastian Berhalter said a few weeks ago when asked what ideals Pochettino has brought to the group. "Even though he’s Argentinian, he has that mindset of like, ‘Look, this is what we do, and this is who we are, and this is what America is about.’ I think even from an outside perspective, he showed us Americans what we’re about, and he really drills that into us."

A win against Belgium on Monday would be historic, marking the first time the U.S. has ever won two knockout games at a World Cup. The program’s best finish in the modern era was the quarterfinals in 2002. This team embraces the responsibility of keeping this journey going.

"I think it’s exciting," Tyler Adams told reporters Friday ahead of training. "I think as a team, we want to leave our mark on the game and a legacy behind. I want it to be more than just what this moment has created and the hype around it. If we're talking about the team and the success they've had two years from now, then we've done something right.

"We want to have success, and we know the further that we go, the more success we're going to have and the growth of the game is going to grow."