X-Ray, MRI Reveal Christian Pulisic's Latest World Cup Injury

U.S. star Christian Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture to his right tibia and fibula during Monday’s World Cup loss to Belgium, a source confirmed Thursday. The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Pulisic had an X-ray and an MRI on Tuesday morning, from which the diagnosis was determined, the source told me.

The U.S. men's national team also confirmed the injury news later Thursday:

Pulisic was subbed out of the match in the 59th minute in the round of 16 clash after he kicked Belgium defender Youri Tielmans’ leg while trying to fire a shot on goal. He went down in pain, and moments later, broadcast cameras showed Pulisic on the bench looking emotional with his head in his hands.

After the game, Pulisic was the last American player to walk through the mixed zone and address reporters. He was visibly dejected.

"I totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play," Pulisic explained. "So, whatever, I have time to rest. Just an unfortunate way to finish."

Had the U.S. beaten Belgium, Pulisic still would not have been available for the next match because of his leg injury. He is not expected to need surgery, but he will be sidelined for a few weeks before reporting to AC Milan for preseason.

The 27-year-old winger has shouldered more than his fair share of blame for the team’s World Cup exit for a few reasons.

For one — fair or not — Pulisic has been the face of this program for nearly a decade, dating back to his national team debut as a teenager. Entering a home World Cup, the expectation from the outside was that he would carry the Americans on his shoulders and lead them deeper into the tournament than ever before.

The squad won one knockout game and hoped to make history by winning more.

Second, Pulisic said after the match that now he would have time to rest, a comment that drew criticism from former players, fans and media alike. Coming on the heels of a performance in which the entire squad lacked aggression, the timing and optics of the remark fueled backlash.

While Pulisic wanted nothing more than to be at his best this summer, his World Cup was ultimately defined by injuries. He suffered a left calf injury in the days leading up to the opener against Paraguay. After an electric first half in which he contributed to two U.S. goals, he was forced off at halftime when it flared up.

Pulisic missed the next game against Australia as well as the first half against Türkiye. He only played 196 of the team’s 450 total minutes across five matches.