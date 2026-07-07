Carli Lloyd Disappointed With Christian Pulisic After USA's World Cup Exit

"They lost the game before they even stepped out onto the pitch." Harsh words from United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd? Maybe, but following the U.S. men's 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 on Monday at Seattle Stadium, it's hard to argue.

It was a comprehensive victory for Belgium, which looked like the better side from the beginning. Despite the USA having a positive start to the tournament, scoring 10 goals through its first four games, the Americans once again failed to get over a hurdle that has been difficult for them in the past: the round of 16.

Now, with this being a home World Cup, questions have to be asked about whether the United States really lived up to expectations.

"I’m not sure why, and I don’t know the reasons, but just from the beginning, just chasing, tentative, scared, just not confident on the ball," Lloyd, a two-time World Cup-winner with the U.S., said.

At the center of it all was Christian Pulisic, the face of the U.S. men's national team. Pulisic did not have the tournament many expected. He failed to register a single goal, had a very solid first 45 minutes against Paraguay before coming off with an injury, missed the Australia game and played 33 minutes against Türkiye.

Against Bosnia in the round of 32, Pulisic did not stand out in an otherwise good performance for the U.S., and he did not do much in the loss to Belgium before eventually being subbed off due to injury.

(Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

It was not the best tournament for Pulisic, and Lloyd seemed to agree.

"You wanted some of those big-time players to step up in big moments," Lloyd said. "And I gotta be honest, I was a bit disappointed with Christian Pulisic. "I think whether he wants to be the star of this team or not, we didn’t see enough from him in this particular game and really the whole World Cup. Little glimpses here and there."

The United States suffered a bad loss to Belgium, and it is one that will sting. But the U.S. also has to build on the momentum from the tournament as a whole, especially from some of its earlier performances.

The hope now is that the national team, and U.S. Soccer as a whole, can take advantage of all the new fans who got into the sport this summer and turn that momentum into real long-term growth for the sport in the country.

"Aside from this loss, I think on the brighter storyline, it’s been a fantastic World Cup," Lloys said. "This team has united the country, they have gotten American fans to fall in love with them, and there is a bright future. But this is just a real disappointing loss to go out on."

As for Pulisic, he is 27 and will be 31 at the next World Cup. It remains to be seen what his role will be with the U.S. men’s national team going forward, especially coming off a disappointing tournament and a frustrating final performance against Belgium.