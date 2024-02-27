FIFA Men's World Cup
U.S. men's soccer team to face Brazil in June exhibition ahead of Copa América
FIFA Men's World Cup

U.S. men's soccer team to face Brazil in June exhibition ahead of Copa América

Updated Feb. 27, 2024 8:23 p.m. ET

The United States will play Brazil in an exhibition at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 12 ahead of the Copa América.

The game, announced Tuesday, follows a June 8 friendly against Colombia at Landover, Maryland. The matches are in a FIFA international fixture window, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The Americans open the Copa América against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta, and close group play on July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Brazil plays Costa Rica or Honduras at Inglewood, California, on June 24, Paraguay at Las Vegas four days later and Colombia at Santa Clara, California, on July 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Copa América
United States
Brazil
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Cup 2026 odds: France betting favorite; USA, England title odds

World Cup 2026 odds: France betting favorite; USA, England title odds

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes