USA-Uruguay draws 3.78 million viewers, most-watched non-World Cup match on FS1

The United States' 1-0 loss to Uruguay in its final Copa América group stage match Monday night averaged 3.78 million viewers, FOX Sports announced Tuesday.

It was the most-watched non-World Cup soccer telecast on FS1 and the most-watched English-language Copa América telecast ever in the U.S.

The audience peaked at 4.87 million during the last 15 minutes of the match at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The U.S. men's national team failed to qualify for the Copa América quarterfinals and was eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Through Monday night, Copa America games on FOX, FS1 and FS2 were averaging 1.10 million. That's a 48% jump from 2016, the last time the tournament was held in the U.S.

It has been a successful summer of soccer for FOX Sports, which is also carrying the Euro Championship. Sunday's 4-1 victory by Spain over Georgia averaged 2.87 million on FOX, making it the most-watched Round of 16 U.S. English-language broadcast on record. The earlier game Sunday peaked at 3.29 million viewers as tournament favorite England staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Slovakia in extra time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

