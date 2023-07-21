FIFA Women's World Cup United States vs. Vietnam: Everything to know, how to watch USWNT's opener Published Jul. 21, 2023 6:00 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's finally here. The United States women's national team will play its first match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday night, taking on Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand. We've put together everything you need to know ahead of kickoff!

How to watch United States vs. Vietnam:

+ The match will air on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Here's how to watch every game of the tournament.

Intro to the USWNT:

+ Just getting familiar with this version of the USWNT? Take a look at our full guide to the 23-woman roster and Carli Lloyd's look at the 15 most important U.S. players. Our FOX panel of experts also debated the team's most important player.

+ Sophia Smith arguably appears poised to take hold of her moment this summer more than any other USWNT player. And her supreme confidence definitely helps. "From Day 1, I'm a winner," Smith said. "I have to win. It makes me sick to lose anything. Card games, anything. When it comes to soccer, I just find a way." Read more about Smith's chance to own this tournament.

+ Another player to get familiar with ASAP is Trinity Rodman – yep, she's Dennis Rodman's daughter. And not only has she internet-binged Dennis' basketball highlights for years, but that she still uses his hardwood techniques to benefit her own soccer game. "I watched my dad play a lot more than people really know," she said. "My brother [USC transfer DJ Rodman] lived for watching my dad's clips."

+ The U.S. women's national team has a chance to make more history this summer if it wins a record fifth title and third in a row. Only four teams have gone back-to-back. No nation has completed the three-peat. Here's more on the U.S. quest. By the way, the whole U.S. title chase is being followed for a Netflix docuseries.

+ Wondering how the U.S. gets out of this opening stage? First, get to know the teams also in Group E. Then, take a look at which teams our experts feel pose the biggest threat to the United States' three-peat hopes.

+ Finally, looking for a good cry? The NWSL gathered written send-off letters from loved ones of players on the USWNT. Good luck not getting emotional.

United States team preview with Alexi Lalas

What to know about the Vietnam matchup:

+ Four years ago, the USWNT went on a scoring frenzy in a 13-0 opening match rout of Thailand. While many pundits and analysts are predicting a similar outcome against Vietnam, the U.S. isn't so sure. "You can't take them for granted," Lynn Williams said. Here's how the U.S. is preparing for this opponent. And here's why Doug McIntyre says U.S. fans shouldn't fret if it isn't a blowout.

+ By the way, it has been 4,399 days since the USWNT's last group-stage loss in the World Cup (vs. Sweden in 2011). Check out other key numbers to know on the Vietnam match.

+ The U.S. team was shaken Wednesday when a gunman killed two and injured five others near the team's hotel in downtown Auckland. The team was told not to leave the hotel until the scene had been cleared, while the day's training session was delayed about an hour. "There was definitely a sense of let's come together," forward Lynn Williams said later that afternoon. "We still have a job to do, while also recognizing that there were lives lost, and that is very real and very devastating."

+ Looking to bet the game? Here's a World Cup betting primer, as well as betting options for USWNT-Vietnam. One bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a huge, $70,000 bet (-20000) that the USWNT will defeat Vietnam.

Vietnam team preview with Alexi Lalas

Editor's picks – our favorite pregame reads:

+ The USWNT is rooted in a simple objective: Leave the game better than you found it for posterity. It's built on a bond created and fostered by mentorship that’s proudly passed down through generations. This year's team has three players the perfectly exemplify that. (Read Laken Litman on the USWNT mentorship circle)

+ For the world champion 2015 U.S. women's national team, the '99ers were the inspiration. But for this version of the national team, the 2015 squad is the touchstone. (Read Doug McIntyre on how this young roster was shaped by the 2015 squad)

+ Alex Morgan's father, Mike, never misses his daughter's games. Literally. Since Alex was 14, Mike guesstimates he has been to every single match. "He's literally at everything," Megan Rapinoe said. (Read Laken Litman on the ultimate soccer dad)

+ The 2023 version of the USWNT has three mothers on the roster, matching a previous record set in 2015. But it wasn't always that way. "I'm just really grateful for the women before me that fought for mom athletes," Alex Morgan said. (Read Laken Litman on the "badass" OG moms of the USWNT)

