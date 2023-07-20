FIFA Women's World Cup Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup Updated Jul. 20, 2023 7:21 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The USWNT will be making its debut as heavy favorites against Vietnam in the FIFA Women's World Cup this Friday. And at least one person is convinced it is going to be an easy victory for the Red, White and Blue.

A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a huge, $70,000 bet (-20000) that the USWNT will defeat Vietnam. In the likely event that the USWNT makes that a reality by winning, that bettor will pocket $350, which isn't even a full percent of a return on the bet (0.5 percent).

The USWNT opened as heavy favorites to win this match, and the team is also the odds-on favorite to win the entire Women's World Cup. If the USWNT does win it all, the team would be making history by winning three World Cups in a row.

Should this bettor lose, it would be considered one of the greatest surprises in betting history. The United States is getting heavily bet at sportsbooks, so this big bettor won't be the only one losing money.

Can Vietnam pull off the upset and ultimately rain on the $70,000 bettor's parade?

Our FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica said this about the favorites:

"The USWNT has never failed to reach the World Cup semifinals, which should again be the case this year," Fallica stated. "Anything short of another semifinal appearance would be both a surprise and a disappointment for the favorites."

Who knows what the $70,000 bettor will do with their likely winnings from Friday's wager. If they wanted to, they'd have at least enough extra cash to buy a USWNT jersey.

