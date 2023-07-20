FIFA Women's World Cup
Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup
FIFA Women's World Cup

Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup

Updated Jul. 20, 2023 7:21 p.m. ET

The USWNT will be making its debut as heavy favorites against Vietnam in the FIFA Women's World Cup this Friday. And at least one person is convinced it is going to be an easy victory for the Red, White and Blue.

A bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a huge, $70,000 bet (-20000) that the USWNT will defeat Vietnam. In the likely event that the USWNT makes that a reality by winning, that bettor will pocket $350, which isn't even a full percent of a return on the bet (0.5 percent). 

The USWNT opened as heavy favorites to win this match, and the team is also the odds-on favorite to win the entire Women's World Cup. If the USWNT does win it all, the team would be making history by winning three World Cups in a row.

Should this bettor lose, it would be considered one of the greatest surprises in betting history. The United States is getting heavily bet at sportsbooks, so this big bettor won't be the only one losing money.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Can Vietnam pull off the upset and ultimately rain on the $70,000 bettor's parade?

Our FOX Sports Wagering Expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica said this about the favorites:

"The USWNT has never failed to reach the World Cup semifinals, which should again be the case this year," Fallica stated. "Anything short of another semifinal appearance would be both a surprise and a disappointment for the favorites."

Who knows what the $70,000 bettor will do with their likely winnings from Friday's wager. If they wanted to, they'd have at least enough extra cash to buy a USWNT jersey.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FIFA Women's World Cup: History made as ref announces VAR penalty

FIFA Women's World Cup: History made as ref announces VAR penalty

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes