U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch.

Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be joined in the broadcast booth by match analysts Stu Holden, Cobi Jones, Landon Donovan, Aly Wagner and Warren Barton. Holden, Jones, Donovan and Wagner each previously played on the World Cup stage for U.S. Soccer, while Barton played for England's men's national team. 

Here is how each of them will pair up on game days:

John Strong and Stu Holden

Derek Rae and Aly Wagner

JP Dellacamera and Cobi Jones

Ian Darke and Landon Donovan

Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton

Darke famously called Donovan's game-winning goal against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup, and all five broadcast teams will call the games live from Doha.

In the studio, hosts Kate Abdo and Rob Stone will analyze each match with rotating analysts, including Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Chad Johnson, Clint Dempsey, Eni Aluko, Kelly Smith and Maurice Edu. They will be supported by reporters Jenny Taft, Rodolfo Landeros and Geoff Shreeves, as well as feature correspondent Tom Rinaldi and rules analysts Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg.

Darke, Oatley, Rinaldi, Clattenburg, Dempsey, Lloyd, Donovan and Johnson will make their debuts as FOX Sports World Cup broadcasters in Qatar. Dempsey and Donovan were teammates at the 2010 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will kick off on Nov. 20 with the broadcast of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador on FOX Networks, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

