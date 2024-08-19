United States
U.S. Soccer, Chelsea close to deal for Mauricio Pochettino to coach USMNT
United States

U.S. Soccer, Chelsea close to deal for Mauricio Pochettino to coach USMNT

Updated Aug. 19, 2024 2:58 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Mauricio Pochettino could be officially announced as the new coach of the United States men’s national team as soon as Tuesday or as late as next week, a source with knowledge of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s plans told FOX Sports.

The Athletic reported on Sunday that the USSF was "hoping to conclude the deal in the next 48 hours." 

[Related: Why Mauricio Pochettino's résumé is better than any USMNT coach ever]

No contract had been signed as of Monday morning, and though multiple sources said that an agreement was close to being formalized, the final details are still being worked through.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Soccer’s full board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday in Atlanta. If the outline of Pochettino’s contract has been agreed to by then, the board could ratify the pact at that meeting. That step could also come either before or after it, depending on how quickly negotiations progress.

The biggest remaining hurdle left to navigate is Pochettino’s severance arrangement from Chelsea, which parted ways with the 52-year-old Argentine at the end of the 2023-24 English Premier League season. Pochettino had a guaranteed two-year contract with the Blues, so it’s in Chelsea’s financial interests to help facilitate a deal with U.S. Soccer that would leave them off the hook for at least a portion of the millions of British pounds he is still owed between now and June.

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and the federation’s legal team are working with Chelsea and Pochettino to reach a swift resolution. If that happens, and Pochettino’s hiring can be announced this week, the coach would likely be presented to national media in New York City during the week of Aug. 25. It's also expected that Pochettino would be in Kansas City for the USMNT’s next match, a Sept. 7 friendly against Canada.

Multiple reports indicated that U.S. under-20 men’s coach Mikey Varas will lead the senior team in that game, even if Pochettino is in place by then. But multiple sources told FOX Sports that it remains possible that Pochettino could be on the sideline for the Canada exhibition and another against New Zealand a few days later in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Varas has already selected the provisional roster sent to clubs to inform them that their players are being considered for September’s international window.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A former staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, he has covered U.S. men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ByDougMcIntyre.

share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Mauricio Pochettino's résumé is better than any USMNT manager ever

Why Mauricio Pochettino's résumé is better than any USMNT manager ever

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes