U.S. Men's Team Star Christian Pulisic Reportedly Will Miss November Friendlies

U.S. men’s national team captain Christian Pulisic is reportedly set to miss November’s friendly fixtures as his club AC Milan has asked that the winger remain in Italy to complete rehabilitation from a hamstring strain.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury during the October international window after coming off the bench in a win over Australia and subsequently missing AC Milan’s recent fixtures. According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan officials have pushed that Pulisic skip the upcoming November squad to avoid further risk.

Pulisic has four goals and two assists in Serie A, with a total of six goals across all competition for the Italian powerhouse.

For the USMNT, his absence will be significant as the side prepares for friendlies against Paraguay (Nov. 15) and Uruguay (Nov. 18). Both those teams have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

These will be the final matches in the 2025 calendar for Mauricio Pochettino's side. After these two games, the next time the USMNT gets together will be in March 2026.

The draw for the 48-team World Cup will be held on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C. The U.S. will co-host the tournament with Canada and Mexico. The U.S. team will have its World Cup opener on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.