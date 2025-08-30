FIFA Men's World Cup U.S. Men's Soccer Coach Mauricio Pochettino Attends First BNK, Leads 'OH-IO' Chant Published Aug. 30, 2025 11:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since signing on to become the head coach of the United States men's national team last September, Mauricio Pochettino has had to get up to speed on American sports culture — on Saturday, he got a crash course.

Pochettino, a native of Argentina, made his "Big Noon Kickoff" debut on Saturday morning ahead of Ohio State-Texas, which is as big as a rivalry can get in college football, and arguably all of American sports. "I'm so excited to be here," Pochettino said.

Pochettino is hopeful that the environment of a fierce college football rivalry can be replicated when the U.S. men's national team plays their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil 286 days from now.

"The most important thing is to arrive in very good condition and be competitive, and that these guys feel proud about the team like they are today," Pochettino said of next year's 48-team tournament.

"It's very exciting. It's going to be an unbelievable event, and it's going to be key to the future of soccer in the USA. The only thing we want is for the fans to enjoy our game like they're enjoying today."

Before leaving the set to watch the game alongside the passionate Ohio State fans in Columbus, Pochettino started an "OH-IO" chant to rile the crowd up.

For his sake, let's hope that Longhorn fans don't take that as him choosing a side in this rivalry.

USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino joins Big Noon Kickoff, talks World Cup 2026 | FOX College Football

