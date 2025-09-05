FIFA Men's World Cup
Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:56 a.m. ET
Türkiye hosts Spain in a World Cup Qualifier in Konya, Turkiye. Here’s everything you need to know about Türkiye vs Spain.
How to watch Turkiye vs. Spain
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium, Konya, TUR
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Turkiye: +500
- Draw: +340
- Spain: -185
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Turkiye
- 9/4: at Georgia — W 3–2
- 6/10: at Mexico — L 0–1
- 6/7: at USA — W 2–1
- 3/23: at Hungary — W 3–0
- 3/20: vs Hungary — W 3–1
Spain
- 9/4: at Bulgaria — W 3–0
- 6/8: at Portugal — L 2–2
- 6/5: vs France — W 5–4
- 3/23: vs Netherlands — W 3–3
- 3/20: at Netherlands — D 2–2
