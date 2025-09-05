FIFA Men's World Cup Turkiye vs. Spain: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 7:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Türkiye hosts Spain in a World Cup Qualifier in Konya, Turkiye. Here’s everything you need to know about Türkiye vs Spain.

How to watch Turkiye vs. Spain

Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium, Konya, TUR

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Turkiye: +500

Draw: +340

Spain: -185

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Turkiye

9/4: at Georgia — W 3–2

6/10: at Mexico — L 0–1

6/7: at USA — W 2–1

3/23: at Hungary — W 3–0

3/20: vs Hungary — W 3–1

Spain

9/4: at Bulgaria — W 3–0

6/8: at Portugal — L 2–2

6/5: vs France — W 5–4

3/23: vs Netherlands — W 3–3

3/20: at Netherlands — D 2–2

