FIFA Men's World Cup
Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh canceled over jersey dispute with Saudi officials
FIFA Men's World Cup

Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh canceled over jersey dispute with Saudi officials

Published Dec. 29, 2023 8:27 p.m. ET

The Turkish Super Cup final to be played in Saudi Arabia on Friday was canceled after a dispute with Saudi authorities over the players' jerseys, Turkish media reported.

HaberTurk television and other media said the Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray players wanted to wear T-shirts pictured with modern Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during a prematch warm-up but were not authorized to do so by Saudi organizers.

The players insisted on the T-shirts because the Super Cup coincides with the centennial anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic by Ataturk. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce earlier pressed for the game to be played on home soil rather Saudi Arabia.

The players from the two Istanbul clubs left Riyadh's Al-Awwal Park Stadium and were returning home, media reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint statement by the Turkish Football Federation and the clubs said the final "was postponed to a later date" citing "organizational disruptions," and thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts in organizing the game.

The oil-rich kingdom has moved in recent years to stage international games and tournaments ahead of the men's World Cup it is all but certain to host in 2034.

Spain and Italy are set to stage their Super Cups in Saudi Arabia in January.

Earlier, media reports claimed Turkey's national anthem would not be played and Turkish flags would not be allowed in the stadium, but Turkish officials denied those reports.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes