Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Trinidad and Jamaica face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Trinidad vs Jamaica and odds.

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica Odds

Jamaica is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Trinidad & Tobago

10/14: at Curaçao (Draw, 1–1)

10/10: at Bermuda (Win, 3–0)

9/9: at Jamaica (Loss, 2–0)

9/5: vs Curaçao (Draw, 0–0)

6/22: vs Saudi Arabia (Draw, 1–1)

Jamaica

10/14: vs Bermuda (Win, 4–0)

10/10: at Curaçao (Loss, 2–0)

9/9: vs Trinidad (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Bermuda (Win, 4–0)

6/24: vs Panama (Loss, 4–1)

World Cup 2026

