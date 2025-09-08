FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Slovenia: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 8, 2025 10:11 a.m. ET
Switzerland hosts Slovenia in a World Cup Qualifier in Basel, Switzerland. Here’s everything you need to know about Switzerland vs Slovenia.
How to watch Switzerland vs. Slovenia
- Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: St. Jakob-Arena, Basel, CHE
- TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Switzerland: -225
- Draw: +340
- Slovenia: +650
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Switzerland
- 9/5: vs Kosovo — W 4–0
- 6/10: at USA — W 4–0
- 6/7: at Mexico — W 4–2
- 3/25: vs Luxembourg — W 3–1
- 3/21: at Northern Ireland — D 1–1
Slovenia
- 9/5: vs Sweden — D 2–2
- 6/10: vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — W 2–1
- 6/6: at Luxembourg — W 1–0
- 3/23: vs Slovakia — W 1–0
- 3/20: at Slovakia — D 0–0
