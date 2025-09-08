FIFA Men's World Cup Switzerland vs. Slovenia: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 8, 2025 10:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Switzerland hosts Slovenia in a World Cup Qualifier in Basel, Switzerland. Here’s everything you need to know about Switzerland vs Slovenia.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Slovenia

Date: Monday, September 8th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: St. Jakob-Arena, Basel, CHE

TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 8th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Switzerland: -225

Draw: +340

Slovenia: +650

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Switzerland

9/5: vs Kosovo — W 4–0

6/10: at USA — W 4–0

6/7: at Mexico — W 4–2

3/25: vs Luxembourg — W 3–1

3/21: at Northern Ireland — D 1–1

Slovenia

9/5: vs Sweden — D 2–2

6/10: vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — W 2–1

6/6: at Luxembourg — W 1–0

3/23: vs Slovakia — W 1–0

3/20: at Slovakia — D 0–0

