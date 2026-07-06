How to Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Switzerland and Colombia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

Switzerland beat Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, with Johan Manzambi scoring three times in the tournament so far.

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32. They've also kept three clean sheets their four matches. Daniel Munoz has found net twice in their tournament run.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia

When: Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Switzerland vs. Colombia Preview

Johan Manzambi finding space between Colombia's midfield and back line is the key thing to watch.

For Switzerland, the game keeps pointing back to that new attacking spark. In addition to his 3 goals, Manzambi has 2 assists in 4 matches. He's doing it without needing a huge volume of starts. That matters against a Colombia side that likes to control the ball because Switzerland can stay compact and then look for one clean connection into him around Breel Embolo.

On the other side, Colombia makes that pocket hard to live in. They have allowed just 1 goal in the tournament and come in with 3 straight clean sheets, so the space Manzambi wants is usually crowded fast and closed even faster. If Colombia keeps Switzerland playing wide and away from central combinations, the Swiss attack can lose its sharpest edge.

Watch the first few Swiss entries into the final third. If Manzambi is receiving on the turn, this match opens up.

Player to Watch

The Swiss captain is essential to his team’s chances of playing the way it wants to play. Switzerland cannot afford to chase the game for too long, and Xhaka, at his best, can win possession and set up his teammates in the attacking third while also defending well. Switzerland needs him to be in his top form like he was against Ghana.

Colombia vs Ghana Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32 Check out the full game highlights between Colombia and Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Darren Fletcher and Owen Hargreaves.

Switzerland vs. Colombia Odds

Learn more about Switzerland vs. Colombia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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