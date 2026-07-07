11:11a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Takes Early Lead
Updated: Jul 07, 2026 - 12:21 PM ET
Will the defending World Cup champions journey on?
Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Mohamed Salah and Egypt in Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for a chance to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, which is favored to win the match (-277), has won every game it has played this tournament and only allowed three combined goals. That said, it's coming off a narrow, extra-time win against Cape Verde in the round of 32.
Meanwhile, this is the first time Egypt has reached the round of 16 in the World Cup. Last round, Egypt beat Australia on penalty kicks.
Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Egypt:
6 posts
12:18p ET
Egypt Breaks The Ice!
12:00p ET
Respect
11:41a ET
This Is What Messi Does To People
11:31a ET
Pregame Chatter
11:20a ET
Messi & Co. Are Here
Live Coverage for this began on 12:16p ET
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