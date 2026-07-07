FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Takes Early Lead
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Takes Early Lead

Updated: Jul 07, 2026 - 12:21 PM ET

Will the defending World Cup champions journey on?

Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Mohamed Salah and Egypt in Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for a chance to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, which is favored to win the match (-277), has won every game it has played this tournament and only allowed three combined goals. That said, it's coming off a narrow, extra-time win against Cape Verde in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Egypt has reached the round of 16 in the World Cup. Last round, Egypt beat Australia on penalty kicks.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Egypt:

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11:11a ET

Argentina vs. Egypt Live Score

12:18p ET

Egypt Breaks The Ice!

12:00p ET

Respect

11:41a ET

This Is What Messi Does To People

11:31a ET

Pregame Chatter

11:20a ET

Messi & Co. Are Here

Live Coverage for this began on 12:16p ET
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