FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Argentina vs. Egypt Live Updates, Score: Egypt Takes Early Lead Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Will the defending World Cup champions journey on?

Lionel Messi and Argentina face off against Mohamed Salah and Egypt in Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for a chance to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina, which is favored to win the match (-277), has won every game it has played this tournament and only allowed three combined goals. That said, it's coming off a narrow, extra-time win against Cape Verde in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Egypt has reached the round of 16 in the World Cup. Last round, Egypt beat Australia on penalty kicks.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Egypt:

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Sort By Oldest 11:11a ET Argentina vs. Egypt Live Score 12:18p ET Egypt Breaks The Ice! 12:00p ET Respect 11:41a ET This Is What Messi Does To People 11:31a ET Pregame Chatter 11:20a ET Messi & Co. Are Here

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