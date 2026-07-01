FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jul. 2, 2026 1:00 p.m. ET

Switzerland will face Algeria in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FS1. 

Switzerland is one of four teams in the field to make the knockout stage in four consecutive World Cups. However, it is the only one of those four that did not win a knockout game in any of the three previous tournaments.

After drawing Qatar 1-1 and beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, Switzerland hung on to beat Canada 2-1 in the group finale to win Group B. Switzerland matched a team record with seven goals in the group stage, and the Swiss now have only one loss in its last 17 matches. 

Meanwhile, Algeria has reached the World Cup knockout stage for the second time in its nation's history. 

After losing 3-0 to Argentina on a Lionel Messi hat trick, Algeria's hopes of advancing seemed slim. Then, Algeria got its first-ever World Cup comeback win over Jordan (2-1), followed by a wild 3-3 draw vs Austria to advance as a third-place team. 

Let’s check out the odds for the Switzerland vs. Algeria matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Breel Embolo is (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds

Moneyline

  • Switzerland: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Algeria: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
  • Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread 

  • Switzerland -0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Algeria +0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
  • Under: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)

Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Switzerland dominated the shot totals and expected goals in all three of its group stage games. Being a team that likes to hold the majority of possession, Switzerland will control this matchup, especially with its experience. Take Switzerland moneyline and to advance.
 

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • Switzerland: -205 (bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
  • Algeria: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)
  • No: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
 
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