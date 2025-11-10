Suriname vs El Salvador: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Suriname and El Salvador face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Suriname vs El Salvador and odds.

How to Watch Suriname vs El Salvador

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Suriname vs El Salvador Odds

Suriname is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Suriname

10/14: at Panama (Draw, 1–1)

10/10: vs Guatemala (Draw, 1–1)

9/8: at El Salvador (Win, 2–1)

9/4: vs Panama (Draw, 0–0)

6/22: vs Dominican Republic (Draw, 0–0)

El Salvador

10/14: vs Guatemala (Loss, 1–0)

10/10: vs Panama (Loss, 1–0)

9/8: vs Suriname (Loss, 2–1)

9/4: at Guatemala (Win, 1–0)

6/24: vs Canada (Loss, 2–0)

World Cup 2026

