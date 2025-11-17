Santiago Giménez to Sunderland? Mexico Star Linked to Move from AC Milan
Santiago Giménez's future at AC Milan has become increasingly uncertain, even though his contract runs through 2029. Local reports suggest the Mexican striker may be nearing the end of his spell at San Siro, drawing interest from several clubs across Europe — including a surprising contender in the Premier League with Sunderland.
Joining the Black Cats?
Among the teams monitoring his situation, Sunderland have surfaced as one of the most serious candidates, according to Calciomercato.com. The Premier League club has started the season in unexpected form, sitting fourth in the table with 19 points, ahead of giants such as Tottenham, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Their rise - and need for added depth in attack - has put Giménez firmly on their radar.
A difficult debut season in Italy
Giménez’s time with Milan has not unfolded as hoped. Through eight Serie A matches, he has yet to score or provide an assist, a downturn that has fueled speculation about a winter overhaul of the Rossoneri attack. Giménez has also been linked to West Ham, who are reportedly exploring a swap involving Niclas Fullkrug - a sign that Milan could be preparing to move on from the Mexican forward.
Injury concerns complicate situation
Adding to the frustration, Giménez is recovering from a lingering ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for several weeks. His absence has hurt his rhythm in Milan and limited his opportunities with the Mexican national team. The lack of playing time has only intensified conversations about whether a change of scenery would benefit both sides.
Other Prem options emerge
According to the same outlet, Milan would consider signing a new center forward in January - but that move may hinge on Giménez leaving to free up a roster spot. In addition to Sunderland, Brentford have also inquired about a potential loan deal.
This wouldn’t be his first chance to cross into England: Giménez previously turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest during his final months at Feyenoord.
Now, with Sunderland flying high and Brentford solidly mid-table, both clubs see an opportunity to bring in a striker who, at Feyenoord, became one of Europe’s breakout goalscorers.
