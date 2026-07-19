Rodri, Yamal And Spain Celebrate World Cup Final Win In Epic Fashion
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, winning the nation's second-ever World Cup trophy. Spain played patient and clinical soccer throughout the tournament, and were rewarded for its efforts.
Here's how the Spanish players, staff and fans celebrated the achievement.
Spain Hoists The FIFA World Cup Trophy
FIFA president Gianni Infantino handed the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spanish captain Rodri. Rodri turned to his teammates, who put their arms around one another, waiting for their leader to lift it. Rodri kissed the trophy, then hoisted it into the air as his teammates raised their arms in unison.
Sergio Ramos Presents His Countrymen With The Trophy
Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who won the 2010 World Cup with Spain, had the honor of bringing out the trophy for the 2026 team to celebrate.
Madrid's Party Into The Morning
It was past midnight in Spain, but fans in Madrid – and across the country – will be partying well into the morning.
Spain's Young Wingers Bask In The Glory
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams did a lot of running down the wings during the 2026 World Cup final, and Williams had the decisive assist. They finally had a chance to rest, lying down and taking in the emotions of winning the trophy. Yamal and Williams are a combined age of 43 years old, but have already won a UEFA Euro and World Cup together.
Spain's Group Hug
Pedri, Dani Olmo, Álex Grimaldo and Ferran Torres huddled tightly to celebrate Spain's win. Everyone wanted to congratulate Torres for scoring the match-winning goal.
The Changing Of The Guard In Real Time
FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona wunderkind Lamine Yamal shared an embrace after Spain beat Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.
Ferran Torres Blasts The Ball As The Final Whistle Blows
Fittingly, Spain's goalscorer Ferran Torres had the final kick of the 2026 World Cup final. As he cleared the ball, referee Slavko Vinčić blew for full-time, affirming Spain's 1-0 victory.
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