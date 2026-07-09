Spain vs. Belgium Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Spain will face Belgium in a 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals showdown on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Los Angeles Stadium on FOX.

Spain is in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since winning the title in 2010.

Spain comes into this match unbeaten in 35 straight games (26W-9D-0L) since March 2024, tying the longest undefeated run in team history. It aims to be the third reigning European champion to win the World Cup (1974 West Germany, 2010 Spain).

With a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Round of 16, Spain became the first nation with six straight World Cup clean sheets as it is the only team that hasn't allowed a goal in this tournament so far. Keeper Unai Simón is on a World Cup-record 609-minute shutout streak.

Meanwhile, Belgium has made its fourth ever World Cup quarterfinal. The Red Devisl are one of five nations to make the quarters in three of the last four World Cups.

In a dominating 4-1 win over the United States, Belgium scored four goals in a World Cup knockout game for the second time ever, and are one of two teams to have at least 15 shots in all fives of its games.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive Spain vs. Belgium matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 10.

Lamine Yamal is +145 to score against Belgium (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Spain vs. Belgium Odds

Moneyline

Spain : -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Belgium : +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spread

Spain -0.5: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Belgium +0.5: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Under: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Spain vs. Belgium Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

While Spain has still yet to allow a goal this tournament, its offensive attack has looked a bit shaky, especially with Nico Williams battling injury. Portugal was unable to exploit Spain's weaknesses, but Belgium will. The Red Devils come into this match arguably with the most momentum in the entire tournament. Belgium has outscored its opponents 7-1 in the last 130 minutes of play dating back to when it trailed Senegal 2-0 in the 85th minute of the Round of 32. Let's ride the hot hand and take Belgium +0.5 at +130.

How to Watch Spain vs. Belgium

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Spain : -325 (bet $10 to win $13.08 total)

Belgium: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Both Teams to Score