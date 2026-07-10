Spain vs. France Combined XI: Mbappé, Yamal Lead Star-Studded Team

Spain will take on France at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, in the 2026 World Cup semifinals, as both teams battle for a spot in the World Cup final at New York/New Jersey Stadium.

Both teams are powerhouses, both teams are star-studded, and both teams are absolutely thrilling to watch with rich histories playing each other. And with so much talent on each roster, you could build a truly exceptional starting lineup, so we did.

Below is our combined best XI for Spain vs. France ahead of their World Cup semifinal match on Tuesday.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper

Both goalkeepers have had strong tournaments. Maignan has only conceded two goals, while Simón had not conceded until Belgium scored in the quarterfinals. Simón has been excellent for Spain, but Maignan gets the slight nod as the better all-around goalkeeper.

Verdict: Mike Maignan, France

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Right Back

Pedro Porro has come onto the scene in his first major international tournament for Spain, providing real value in attack from the right-back position, including a goal against Austria. But Koundé gives you more stability as a polished defender and converted center back, while still having the capability to join the attack and provide value going forward.

Verdict: Jules Koundé

Right Center Back

Both Pau Cubarsí and Dayot Upamecano are great center backs, and this is a very tight battle between the two. Upamecano has the athletic advantage, while Cubarsí provides more ability to play with the ball at his feet. Upamecano can be an accident waiting to happen at times, but in this tournament, he has hardly put a foot wrong. At his best, he is easily one of the best defenders in the world.

Verdict: Dayot Upamecano

Left Center Back

The Premier League-winning Saliba wins this battle over Aymeric Laporte, who is having a strong tournament and has been a veteran leader alongside the young Cubarsí at the back. Despite Spain’s excellent defensive record, Saliba and Upamecano complete the clean sweep over the Spanish center backs.

Verdict: William Saliba

Left Back

It has been a remarkable comeback story for Lucas Digne, starting at this World Cup after his last World Cup for France came in 2014. He has returned and has not been bad, but if there is a weakness in this France team, it is at left back. Cucurella continues to show in this tournament why he is one of the best left backs in the world, and he is now a Real Madrid player after completing his move from Chelsea.

Verdict: Marc Cucurella

Right Central Midfielder

This is another tight battle, with both players widely recognized as world-class players at their position and important to their national teams. But the slight nod goes to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is showing signs of his pre-ACL-injured self at this World Cup.

He has been Spain’s composer throughout the tournament, just as he was for Spain at Euro 2024.

Verdict: Rodri

Left Central Midfielder

On paper, this might seem like no conversation, but Rabiot has not laid a foot wrong in this tournament. He has done all the dirty work for France in midfield with his work rate, cleaning up scraps and allowing Michael Olise to roam around and pick up different pockets without having to worry as much about the defensive side.

But Pedri is an incredible player on a technical level and gets the nod.

Verdict: Pedri

Right Winger

Both are young star players who will be stars for many years to come. Doué has been important for this France team, splitting time with Bradley Barcola and making an impact off the bench, including winning the penalty that won France the game against Paraguay in the round of 16.

But Lamine Yamal is already one of the best players in the world, even at 18 years old.

Verdict: Lamine Yamal

(Photo by Jordan Teller/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Central Attacking Midfielder

Michael Olise is having as dominant of a tournament as you can possibly have without scoring a goal up to this point. Olise has completely bossed games from the No. 10 position, creating countless opportunities for the front three ahead of him.

He already has five assists, which is only one away from tying Pelé’s all-time record at a single World Cup. Every time Olise gets on the ball, magic happens for this France team.

Dani Olmo is a pivotal part of this Spanish side, with his intricate line-breaking passing and ability to make late runs into the box and cause havoc. But Olise can make a real case for the Golden Ball at this World Cup.

Verdict: Michael Olise

Left Winger

Despite Yamal playing on the left-hand side, where Dembélé traditionally plays, Dembélé still finds a way into this team.

The Ballon d’Or winner was a pivotal piece in a PSG side that won back-to-back Champions League titles, and he is now having his best international tournament ever. He has scored five goals, which in many past international tournaments would put a player firmly in the Golden Boot race. But this tournament has been an anomaly, with three players scoring at least seven goals.

Álex Baena has been solid for Spain, but Dembélé is playing at a different level.

Verdict: Ousmane Dembélé

Striker

Mikel Oyarzabal is an underrated piece of this Spanish side. He is not a typical No. 9, but more of a forward who floats around and picks up different pockets. When he does get a crack at goal, he is a very efficient finisher, and he has four goals at this World Cup.

But Kylian Mbappé has eight goals and is widely recognized as one of the best players in the world. His total World Cup goal tally has now reached 20, despite being only 27 years old.

Verdict: Kylian Mbappé

Final Combined XI For France And Spain

GK: Mike Maignan

RB: Jules Koundé

CB: Dayot Upamecano

CB: William Saliba

LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Rodri

CM: Pedri

RW: Lamine Yamal

CAM: Michael Olise

LW: Ousmane Dembélé

ST: Kylian Mbappé