Cape Verde, Spain, Egypt Back in Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 11

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup group stage continues on Sunday as Groups G and H enter their second match day after all four opening games across these two groups ended in draws, meaning every single team enters the day level with one point.

Spain and Saudi Arabia kick off the action in Atlanta, where La Roja looks to rebound from a scoreless stalemate in their opener against Cape Verde, while Saudi Arabia aims to pull off another surprising result. Attention then turns to Los Angeles as Belgium faces Iran, with the Red Devils trying to earn three points after an opening draw.

The third match takes us to Miami, where Uruguay looks to come away with three points against a Cape Verde side that has already created one of the biggest results of the tournament. Finally, the nightcap in Vancouver features New Zealand going against Egypt.

When: Sunday, June 21, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

The 48-team format can be forgiving with eight of 12 third-place teams advancing to the knockouts, but a lot is at stake as Spain takes on Saudi Arabia on Sunday at Atlanta Stadium. With every team in Group H tied at one point, a win secures a clear path to advance, while a loss creates immense pressure in the group finale.

Spain enters this match searching for answers after a frustrating 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde. La Roja was unable to convert in the final third as star forwards Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres were both guilty of squandering scoring opportunities, but Cape Verde's 40-year-old keeper Vozinha had an incredible performance to secure a clean sheet.

For Saudi Arabia, confidence is sky-high after grinding out an impressive 1-1 draw against Uruguay, taking a surprise lead in the 41st minute when defender Abdulelah Al-Amri scored. Though they eventually conceded an equalizer, Saudi Arabia's disciplined defensive shape and absolute resilience showed they are comfortable absorbing heavy pressure.

Both teams will look to control the tempo, but Spain’s elite midfield and attacking depth can provide the upper hand if they find their confidence.

Player to Watch

The Barcelona prodigy came off the bench in the opening match, but even he wasn't able to get one past Cape Verde's Vozinha. Expected to step into the starting lineup on Sunday, Yamal brings the elite vision, pace, and creativity La Roja desperately needs to unlock a stubborn Saudi defense.

When: Sunday, June 21, 3 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Belgium enters this match against Iran following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Egypt in Seattle. The Red Devils looked uncharacteristically disjointed early on, conceding a 19th-minute goal to Emam Ashour. While a second-half own goal from Mohamed Hany salvaged a point, head coach Rudi Garcia’s squad left the pitch knowing they probably left points on the field.

Iran is coming off an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand where their attacking quality was on full display. Iran managed to equalize twice with goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi, but were unable to find a third goal.

While Iran’s counter-attacking speed can punish any team, their backline will face a massive challenge trying to contain a motivated Belgian frontline. Belgium remains favored to advance, but a failure to win here would make their final group match a must-win scenario.

Player to Watch

At 34 years old, the Napoli midfielder remains the heartbeat of Belgium's creative engine. After a tightly contested opener where Egypt successfully crowded his passing lanes, De Bruyne will look to get on the scoresheet in Los Angeles, whether its scoring or assisting.

When: Sunday, June 21, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Miami

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

Uruguay will aim to take a definitive step toward the knockout stage on Sunday when they face tournament darlings Cape Verde in Miami.

Uruguay struggled to establish themselves during a sluggish 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia. La Celeste looked vulnerable in transition and had to wait until the 80th minute for midfielder Maxi Araújo to score to rescue a point.

Uruguay desperately needs a victory on Sunday to avoid a must-win showdown against Spain in their group-stage finale in Guadalajara.

Cape Verde enters this match with immense pride after pulling off the opening round's biggest fairytale—a 0-0 draw against the No. 2 FIFA ranked Spain. Making their World Cup debut, the tiny African nation was led by their overnight sensation in goal.

The undeniable star of Cape Verde's opener was veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, who stood like an absolute wall to deny multiple certain goals. To repeat the miracle, Cape Verde will need another perfect defensive display, but dealing with Uruguay's relentless physical pressing for 90 minutes will test their depth to the absolute limit.

Player to Watch

The 40-year-old veteran keeper turned back the clock against Spain, pulling off spectacular saves to preserve a clean sheet. Cape Verde will heavily rely on his organizational leadership and shot-stopping ability. If Vozinha can replicate his opening-day magic in Miami, Cape Verde might just be able to pull off another historic result.

When: Sunday, June 21, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Vancouver

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One

To round out Group G, New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place in Vancouver for Sunday’s final game. With the group perfectly balanced, the winner of this matchup will put themselves on the brink of a historic knockout stage berth.

New Zealand completely shattered external expectations in their first match, battling to an exciting 2-2 draw against Iran in Los Angeles. Entering the tournament as the group's lowest-ranked side, the All Whites played with immense bravery and clinical precision.

Forward Elijah Just was the star of the evening, scoring an incredible brace to give New Zealand a deserved result. The All Whites proved they possess the transitional speed and technical quality to punish any defensive errors, and they will bring immense confidence into Vancouver.

Egypt is coming off a highly disciplined 1-1 draw against top-seeded Belgium. The Pharaohs executed their game plan perfectly in the first half, taking a shocking lead through Emam Ashour in the 19th minute. While an unfortunate second-half own goal ultimately cost them a historic win, Egypt's defensive structure proved it can stymie some of the best attackers in the world.

Egypt will likely present more of a challenge for New Zealand's frontline than Iran did, but with the group entirely up for grabs, this could turn into a back-and-forth battle where small mistakes could lead to multiple goals.

Player to Watch

Elijah Just introduced himself to many fans watching New Zealand's opening match, scoring in both the 7th and 54th minutes to secure a crucial point for the All Whites. Just’s clever movement off the ball, raw pace, and clinical finishing will be tested heavily against the Egyptian backline. If his teammates can supply him with service, Just has the form to score again.

