FIFA Men's World Cup
South Korea Coach Hong Myung-bo Resigns After Early 2026 World Cup Exit
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Korea Coach Hong Myung-bo Resigns After Early 2026 World Cup Exit

Published Jun. 28, 2026 5:17 p.m. ET

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo resigned Sunday after the team's quick elimination from the World Cup drew a harsh condemnation from the country's president, who called the coach "incapable" and ordered a complete review of the national team program.

South Korea won its opening match against the Czech Republic, then lost its next two Group A matches to South Africa and Mexico.

South Korea hoped it would qualify for the next round as one of the third-place teams to advance in this year's expanded tournament. That ended when Congo defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday.

The quick exit of a team that was expected to advance left the national team program in turmoil and drew a sharp rebuke from President Lee Jae Myung. He leveled pointed criticism at the coach.

"As a former honorary professional football club chairman and, at heart, a member of the Red Devils, I feel not just surprise but deep bewilderment at this unexpected result," the president said.

The president criticized the national team structure and oversight, and the coach's appointment in the first place.

"Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything. If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire," the president said.

Hong, 57, announced his resignation with an apology to Korean fans before the team left its base camp in Mexico, where South Korea had played all three of its group matches.

Hong was in his second stint with the national team. He was the coach at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when South Korea also failed to advance past the group stage.

South Korea hasn't escaped the group stage of the FIFA Men's World Cup in three of the last four tournaments. (Photo by Ulises RUIZ / AFP via Getty Images)

"To all of the Korean people who love and support our national team, I would like to genuinely apologize. Today, I’d like to announce that I will step down as the national team head coach," Hong said.

"As the head coach, no explanation can supersede the ultimate result. I could not bring the result that our people had expected. All responsibilities are with me," Hong said. "Today, I step down as the national team head coach. However, my heart for Korean football will remain the same. I will now support Korea national team to regain the trust and love of our people."

South Korea is a regular at the World Cup with 11 consecutive appearances, and was a semifinalist when it was co-host of the tournament in 2002.

President Myung called for the national Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to review the national team and its failures.

"I sincerely apologize to the public for the deep disappointment caused by this absurd situation. We will move swiftly to reform sports administration to ensure this does not happen again," Myung said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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