FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch South Africa vs. Canada
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch South Africa vs. Canada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 28, 2026 5:15 a.m. ET

South Africa and Canada meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

South Africa advanced out of Group A as the second place team after earning 4 points. Thapelo Maseko and Teboho Mokoena each scored once in the group stage. The result marked the first time in South Africa's history that the side has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Canada made it to the knockouts after finishing behind Switzerland in Group B. Jonathan David scored three times for the Canadians in the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch South Africa vs. Canada

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 Switzerland wins Group B over Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina secure 3rd place ⚽️

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 Switzerland wins Group B over Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina secure 3rd place ⚽️
Sacha Kljestan, Brad Guzan and Melissa Ortiz react to Switzerland winning Group B after defeating Canada 2-1, along with Bosnia and Herzegovina securing third place and advancing to the Round of 32.

South Africa vs. Canada Odds

Learn more about South Africa vs. Canada and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panama vs. England Watch Panama vs. EnglandWatch Jordan vs. Argentina Watch Jordan vs. ArgentinaWatch Colombia vs. Portugal Watch Colombia vs. Portugal
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes