How to Watch South Africa vs. Canada: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

South Africa and Canada meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Stadium.

South Africa advanced out of Group A as the second place team after earning 4 points. Thapelo Maseko and Teboho Mokoena each scored once in the group stage. The result marked the first time in South Africa's history that the side has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Canada made it to the knockouts after finishing behind Switzerland in Group B. Jonathan David scored three times for the Canadians in the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch South Africa vs. Canada

When: Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

INSTANT REACTION 🚨 Switzerland wins Group B over Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina secure 3rd place ⚽️ Sacha Kljestan, Brad Guzan and Melissa Ortiz react to Switzerland winning Group B after defeating Canada 2-1, along with Bosnia and Herzegovina securing third place and advancing to the Round of 32.

South Africa vs. Canada Odds

Learn more about South Africa vs. Canada and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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