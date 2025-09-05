FIFA Men's World Cup
Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 5, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET
Slovenia hosts Sweden in a World Cup Qualifier in Ljublijana, Slovenia. Here’s everything you need to know about Slovenia vs Sweden.
How to watch Slovenia vs. Sweden
- Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, SVN
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Slovenia: +260
- Draw: +230
- Sweden: +110
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Slovenia
- 6/10: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — W 2–1
- 6/6: at Luxembourg — W 1–0
- 3/23: vs Slovakia — W 1–0
- 3/20: at Slovakia — D 0–0
- 11/17: at Austria — D 1–1
Sweden
- 6/10: vs Algeria — W 4–3
- 6/6: at Hungary — W 2–0
- 3/25: vs Northern Ireland — W 5–1
- 3/22: at Luxembourg — L 0–1
- 11/19: vs Azerbaijan — W 6–0
