FIFA Men's World Cup Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 5, 2025 10:45 a.m. ET

Slovenia hosts Sweden in a World Cup Qualifier in Ljublijana, Slovenia. Here’s everything you need to know about Slovenia vs Sweden.

How to watch Slovenia vs. Sweden

Date: Friday, September 5th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, SVN

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Slovenia: +260

Draw: +230

Sweden: +110

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Slovenia

6/10: vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — W 2–1

6/6: at Luxembourg — W 1–0

3/23: vs Slovakia — W 1–0

3/20: at Slovakia — D 0–0

11/17: at Austria — D 1–1

Sweden

6/10: vs Algeria — W 4–3

6/6: at Hungary — W 2–0

3/25: vs Northern Ireland — W 5–1

3/22: at Luxembourg — L 0–1

11/19: vs Azerbaijan — W 6–0

