Slovakia vs Germany: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time

Updated Sep. 4, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET

Slovakia hosts Germany in a Group A UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Bratislava. Here’s everything you need to know about Slovakia vs Germany.

How to watch Slovakia vs. Germany

  • Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tehelne Pole Stadion, Bratislava, SVK
  • TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Slovakia: +600
  • Draw: +390
  • Germany: -230

Slovakia vs. Germany Head to Head

This will be the sixth meeting between Slovakia and Germany men's national teams since 2001. Below are the previous results.

Previous Scores

  • Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-0 – International Friendly – 29 May 2001
  • Slovakia vs. Germany – 2-0 – International Friendly – 03 Sep 2005
  • Slovakia vs. Germany – 1-4 – UEFA European Championship – 11 Oct 2006
  • Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-1 – UEFA European Championship – 06 Jun 2007
  • Germany vs. Slovakia – 1-3 – International Friendly – 29 May 2016
  • Germany vs. Slovakia – 3-0 – UEFA European Championship – 26 Jun 2016

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Slovakia

  • 6/10: at Israel (Loss, 1–0)
  • 6/7: at Greece (Loss, 4–1)
  • 3/23: at Slovenia (Loss, 1–0)
  • 3/20: vs Slovenia (Draw, 0–0)
  • 11/19: vs Estonia (Win, 1–0)

Germany

  • 6/8: vs France (Loss, 2–0)
  • 6/4: vs Portugal (Loss, 2–1)
  • 3/23: vs Italy (Draw, 3–3)
  • 3/20: at Italy (Win, 2–1)
  • 11/19: at Hungary (Draw, 1–1)
