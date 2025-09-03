FIFA Men's World Cup
Slovakia vs Germany: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Sep. 4, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET
Slovakia hosts Germany in a Group A UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Bratislava. Here’s everything you need to know about Slovakia vs Germany.
How to watch Slovakia vs. Germany
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Tehelne Pole Stadion, Bratislava, SVK
- TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Slovakia: +600
- Draw: +390
- Germany: -230
Slovakia vs. Germany Head to Head
This will be the sixth meeting between Slovakia and Germany men's national teams since 2001. Below are the previous results.
Previous Scores
- Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-0 – International Friendly – 29 May 2001
- Slovakia vs. Germany – 2-0 – International Friendly – 03 Sep 2005
- Slovakia vs. Germany – 1-4 – UEFA European Championship – 11 Oct 2006
- Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-1 – UEFA European Championship – 06 Jun 2007
- Germany vs. Slovakia – 1-3 – International Friendly – 29 May 2016
- Germany vs. Slovakia – 3-0 – UEFA European Championship – 26 Jun 2016
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Slovakia
- 6/10: at Israel (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/7: at Greece (Loss, 4–1)
- 3/23: at Slovenia (Loss, 1–0)
- 3/20: vs Slovenia (Draw, 0–0)
- 11/19: vs Estonia (Win, 1–0)
Germany
- 6/8: vs France (Loss, 2–0)
- 6/4: vs Portugal (Loss, 2–1)
- 3/23: vs Italy (Draw, 3–3)
- 3/20: at Italy (Win, 2–1)
- 11/19: at Hungary (Draw, 1–1)
