FIFA Men's World Cup Slovakia vs Germany: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Sep. 4, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Slovakia hosts Germany in a Group A UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Bratislava. Here’s everything you need to know about Slovakia vs Germany.

How to watch Slovakia vs. Germany

Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Tehelne Pole Stadion, Bratislava, SVK

TV/Streaming: FOX Soccer Plus

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Slovakia: +600

Draw: +390

Germany: -230

Slovakia vs. Germany Head to Head

This will be the sixth meeting between Slovakia and Germany men's national teams since 2001. Below are the previous results.

Previous Scores

Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-0 – International Friendly – 29 May 2001

Slovakia vs. Germany – 2-0 – International Friendly – 03 Sep 2005

Slovakia vs. Germany – 1-4 – UEFA European Championship – 11 Oct 2006

Germany vs. Slovakia – 2-1 – UEFA European Championship – 06 Jun 2007

Germany vs. Slovakia – 1-3 – International Friendly – 29 May 2016

Germany vs. Slovakia – 3-0 – UEFA European Championship – 26 Jun 2016

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Slovakia

6/10: at Israel (Loss, 1–0)

6/7: at Greece (Loss, 4–1)

3/23: at Slovenia (Loss, 1–0)

3/20: vs Slovenia (Draw, 0–0)

11/19: vs Estonia (Win, 1–0)

Germany

6/8: vs France (Loss, 2–0)

6/4: vs Portugal (Loss, 2–1)

3/23: vs Italy (Draw, 3–3)

3/20: at Italy (Win, 2–1)

11/19: at Hungary (Draw, 1–1)

