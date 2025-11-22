England Star Hints at International Switch Ahead of 2026 World Cup

In partnership with

Harvey Barnes is open to switching his international allegiance from England to Scotland. The Newcastle United winger was capped for the Three Lions in 2020, however, he remains eligible for Steve Clarke's World Cup qualifiers through his Scottish grandparents. Barnes sole England appearance came in a friendly against Wales, meaning he can represent the Tartan Army under FIFA rules.

Barnes' on-and-off flirtation with Scotland

The 27-year-old has flirted with Scottish football for the past few years, prompting Clark to pursue talks with the winger in the early days of his tenure.

While the former Leicester City winger has enjoyed successful spells since his international debut, he has been unable to carve out a place in Gareth Southgate or Thomas Tuchel's squad. Barnes represented England 14 times at youth level; his sole senior cap came in a 14-minute cameo against Wales in October 2020.

With Scotland qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years, the idea of Barnes switching allegiances was put to him once again. While he admitted he hasn't given it much thought, Barnes refused to close the door on playing in front of the Tartan Army.

Scotland switch is 'not off the table'

Barnes was speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week. When asked if he had ruled out changing his international allegiance, Barnes said: "No, no, of course it's not [off the table].

"I've obviously played for England and I know the eligibility side's still there. So, it's hard to say either way but there's been no real chats or any sort of progression in that sense."

That non-committal answer will do little to prompt Scotland boss Clarke to go banging down Barnes' door. The former West Brom and Reading manager last spoke on Barnes eligibility in 2023, where he revealed he had made comment with the player to discuss his international future.

He said: "I am not going to say I haven't spoken to Harvey, because I have. But that was a long time ago. I haven't heard from him since. The next phone call won't be from me."

Barnes could become first man to switch allegiance from England to Scotland

If Barnes does decide to switch his allegiance from Wembley to Hampden, he would be the first men's player to appear for Scotland after earning a senior England cap.

Former Everton and Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver chose to represent Scotland after appearing in a friendly for the Lionesses in 2021. Now turning out in the NWSL for the Washington Spirit, MacIver has made five appearances for Scotland since making her debut in 2023.

What would Barnes bring to Scotland?

Scottish football is riding an unbelievable high in the aftermath of their scintillating 4-2 win over Denmark earlier this week. That famous win secured Clarke's side a spot in next summer's World Cup; competition for spots in his final squad will be fierce as proud Scottish players fight for the rare opportunity to represent their country on the biggest stage.

The wide men were highly influential in the crucial qualifying victory, with Ben Gannon-Doak setting up Scott McTominay's overhead kick, and Kyle McClean sending Hampden Park into raptures with his last minute effort from the halfway line. Captain John McGinn typically operates from the left flank for Clarke's side, meaning starting options for Barnes could be be limited; especially when you consider the manager's loyalty to his squad. The starting XI against Denmark held more than 600 caps between them. Would those battle-hardened veterans of this side be happy to lose their spot to a player that has flirted with the idea of joining them for the best part of five years?

However, the Newcastle winger could be an attractive squad option. The 27-year-old has been a consistent Premier League operator since making his debut for Leicester City back in the 2017-18 season. With four goals and two assists in limited game time for the Magpies this season, the Scottish FA may well pursue Barnes one last time, to help their heroic side fire on all cylinders in North America next summer.