FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
San Marino vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:38 a.m. ET
San Marino hosts Bosnia in a World Cup Qualifier in Serravalle, SMR. Here’s everything you need to know about San Marino vs. Bosnia.
How to watch San Marino vs. Bosnia
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, SMR
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- San Marino: +7500
- Draw: +1300
- Bosnia: -2500
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
San Marino
- 8/2: at Moldova — D 0–0
- 6/10: vs Austria — L 0–4
- 6/7: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — L 0–1
- 3/24: at Romania — L 1–5
- 3/21: at Cyprus — L 0–2
ADVERTISEMENT
Bosnia
- 6/10: at Slovenia — L 1–2
- 6/7: vs San Marino — W 1–0
- 3/24: vs Cyprus — W 2–1
- 3/21: at Romania — W 1–0
- 11/19: vs Netherlands — D 1–1
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi Hoping To Defy 'Most Logical Thing' And Play In 2026 World Cup
-
Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
A Tough Test Awaits the U.S. Men's Team. What's the Bar for Success?
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
U.S. Men's Team Is Back in Action: Stu Holden's 5 Burning Questions
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
recommended
-
Italy vs. Estonia: How to watch, odds, preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lionel Messi Hoping To Defy 'Most Logical Thing' And Play In 2026 World Cup
-
Denmark vs. Scotland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Slovenia vs. Sweden: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
A Tough Test Awaits the U.S. Men's Team. What's the Bar for Success?
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Ukraine vs. France: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
U.S. Men's Team Is Back in Action: Stu Holden's 5 Burning Questions
Item 1 of 3