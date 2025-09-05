FIFA Men's World Cup
bosnia wcq
FIFA Men's World Cup

San Marino vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, odds, preview

Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:38 a.m. ET

San Marino hosts Bosnia in a World Cup Qualifier in Serravalle, SMR. Here’s everything you need to know about San Marino vs. Bosnia.

How to watch San Marino vs. Bosnia

  • Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, SMR
  • TV: FOX Soccer Plus
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • San Marino: +7500
  • Draw: +1300
  • Bosnia: -2500

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

San Marino

  • 8/2: at Moldova — D 0–0
  • 6/10: vs Austria — L 0–4
  • 6/7: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — L 0–1
  • 3/24: at Romania — L 1–5
  • 3/21: at Cyprus — L 0–2
ADVERTISEMENT

Bosnia

  • 6/10: at Slovenia — L 1–2
  • 6/7: vs San Marino — W 1–0
  • 3/24: vs Cyprus — W 2–1
  • 3/21: at Romania — W 1–0
  • 11/19: vs Netherlands — D 1–1
