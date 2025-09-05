FIFA Men's World Cup San Marino vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 6, 2025 6:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Marino hosts Bosnia in a World Cup Qualifier in Serravalle, SMR. Here’s everything you need to know about San Marino vs. Bosnia.

How to watch San Marino vs. Bosnia

Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: San Marino Stadium, Serravalle, SMR

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

San Marino: +7500

Draw: +1300

Bosnia: -2500

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

San Marino

8/2: at Moldova — D 0–0

6/10: vs Austria — L 0–4

6/7: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — L 0–1

3/24: at Romania — L 1–5

3/21: at Cyprus — L 0–2

Bosnia

6/10: at Slovenia — L 1–2

6/7: vs San Marino — W 1–0

3/24: vs Cyprus — W 2–1

3/21: at Romania — W 1–0

11/19: vs Netherlands — D 1–1

