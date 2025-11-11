FIFA Men's World Cup
Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ronaldo Expects 2026 World Cup is 'Definitely' His Last

Published Nov. 11, 2025 11:39 a.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday he expects his record sixth World Cup next year at age 41 will be his last.

"Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old," Ronaldo told CNN anchor Becky Anderson in a live video link from Portugal’s training camp to a tourism conference in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo clarified that when he says he will retire from soccer "soon" that should mean "probably one, two years."

Portugal should seal qualification in the coming days for the World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The team needs just two points from its final qualifying group games at Ireland on Thursday and hosting last-placed Armenia on Sunday.

Ronaldo's five goals in four qualifying games have extended his men’s world record to 143 for a national team.

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team," he said.

In regard to the end of his playing career, Ronaldo said, "Let’s be honest, when I mean soon I mean probably one, two years.

"I’m enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything.

"I have many records. I’m really proud. So let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment."

Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi are heading to their record sixth World Cups. That would break a tie with German great Lothar Matthäus who played at each World Cup from 1982-98.

Argentina captain Messi is going as the defending champion and will turn 39 during the group stage in North America.

Portugal and Argentina are among the co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup, giving Ronaldo and Messi the chance to exit the World Cup stage at home.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA Men's World Cup
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20

2026 FIFA World Cup: Draws for Qualifying Playoffs in Zurich on Nov. 20

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes