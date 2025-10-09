Romania vs. Austria: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Romania and Austria face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Romania vs Austria and odds.

How to watch Romania vs Austria

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Romania vs Austria Odds

As of October 12, Austria is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Romania

10/9: vs Moldova (Win, 2-1)

9/9: at Cyprus (Draw, 2-2)

9/5: at Canada (Loss, 3-0)

6/10: vs Cyprus (Win, 2-0)

6/7: at Austria (Loss, 2-1)

Austria