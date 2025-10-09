FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Romania vs. Austria: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 12, 2025 7:47 a.m. ET
Romania and Austria face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Romania vs Austria and odds.
How to watch Romania vs Austria
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Romania vs Austria Odds
As of October 12, Austria is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Romania
- 10/9: vs Moldova (Win, 2-1)
- 9/9: at Cyprus (Draw, 2-2)
- 9/5: at Canada (Loss, 3-0)
- 6/10: vs Cyprus (Win, 2-0)
- 6/7: at Austria (Loss, 2-1)
Austria
- 10/9: vs San Marino (Win, 10-0)
- 9/9: at Bosnia & Herzegovina (Win, 2-1)
- 9/6: vs Cyprus (Win, 1-0)
- 6/10: at San Marino (Win, 4-0)
- 6/7: vs Romania (Win, 2-1)
