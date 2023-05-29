United States Reports: USMNT's Brenden Aaronson has release clause, could leave Leeds United Published May. 29, 2023 8:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States men's national team forward Brenden Aaronson has a release clause in his contract with Leeds United that is now active due to the English club's relegation from the Premier League, according to multiple reports.

Aaronson signed with Leeds for 25 million pounds (roughly $30 million American) last summer, departing from Red Bull Salzburg to reunite with his former manager, fellow American Jesse Marsch.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, who captained the national team during its 2022 World Cup stint in Qatar, also joined Leeds from Red Bull Leipzig last summer to join Marsch. The trio was joined by another American, midfielder Weston McKennie, on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window.

However, things quickly went downhill for Leeds. Marsch was fired in early February and the team only struggled further from there as Adams missed the last two months of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in March.

McKennie and Aaronson struggled in the meantime and were unable to help Leeds avoid relegation to the second-tier English Football League.

Aaronson was seen as the most likely American player to stay at Leeds and compete with them in the EFL, but the reveal of his relegation release clause diminishes that likelihood. Any team can now trigger the clause to start contract negotiations to sign away Aaronson instead of needing to also negotiate with Leeds.

Adams and McKennie were already expected to depart from Leeds as its relegation became increasingly likely — McKennie is set to head back to Juventus while Adams' own relegation release clause has long been common knowledge and is expected to pave a way for him to land with another top European club. One recent report linked Adams to Manchester United, which is looking for center midfield depth behind Brazil star Casemiro.

The trio may soon be reunited again with Marsch, who has been linked to the open USMNT head coach job.

