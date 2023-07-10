Paris SG
PSG signs France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich
Jul. 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to its squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract on Sunday after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn't played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

"I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here," Hernández said in a statement from PSG.

No official figures was given for the deal but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was worth around 40 million euros ($44 million).

Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

"We would like to thank Lucas Hernández for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion. FC Bayern wishes him all the best for the future," said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Following another season marked by yet another failure to win the Champions League, PSG has been active in the transfer market. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Lee Kang-In.

The 27-year-old Hernández won the 2018 World Cup with France, and has 33 international caps. In Paris, he will be reunited with two other French world champions, Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe. It remains unclear, however, whether Mbappe will still be a PSG player next season amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

