English Premier League Premier League's return: What you need to know about the 2021-22 season 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A new Premier League season is upon us!

England's top-flight soccer competition is ready to resume, and there is lots to know heading into the new campaign.

It all starts Friday, with Brentford and Arsenal kicking off the season at 3 p.m. ET.

As a quick refresher: The defending league champions, Manchester City, finished 12 points ahead of second-place Manchester United a season ago, with Liverpool and Chelsea rounding out the top four.

But with a new season inches away, that's all in the past now.

Here's what you need to know about the 2021-22 Premier League season:

For more up-to-date news on all things Manchester City, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

What were some of the big transfer moves?

(Note: all transfer figures via TransferMarkt.com)

Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City for a reported €117.5 million, breaking the national league record at the time of the transfer. Villa took that windfall and went out and replaced Grealish with Emiliano Buendía, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey, among their offensive additions.

Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund for €85.0 million was another biggie, as the 21-year-old winger is one of the ⁠— if not the ⁠— brightest young English talents in the game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Manchester United, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Speaking of young English talent, Arsenal splashed €58.5 million for Ben White, the 23-year-old center back from Brighton & Hove Albion, to shore up manager Mikel Arteta's defense. Liverpool also made strides to strengthen defensively, picking up center back Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig for €40.0 million.

Not to be outdone by their London rivals, Chelsea announced the return of powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on Thursday.

It's the 28-year-old Lukaku's second stint with the Blues, having been part of their system from 2011-2014.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chelsea, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Keep in mind that the transfer window doesn't officially close until Aug. 31, leaving plenty of time for clubs all across Europe to wheel and deal.

In fact, by the time you're reading this, another blockbuster might already be in the works. Such is life in the European transfer market!

Are there any Americans to keep an eye on?

There sure are! Not quite as many as in years past, but enough to keep U.S. men's national team fans invested, if that's your jam.

Christian Pulisic is the highest profile among the trio of players expected to play at least somewhat regular minutes. Entering his third season with the Blues, the most expensive American (his transfer fee of €64.0 million in 2019 is a record) recently spoke about the pressure he faces trying to break through at the club.

"I try not to make any excuses for myself. It is what it is. Being an American in Europe isn’t the easiest thing in the world. You do always have that American tag. It is there, but I never use it in any way to hold me back. That’s not the way I think," Pulisic said on "The Crack" podcast.

Meanwhile, USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen is expected to be the backup to Ederson at Manchester City.

Steffen is in his second season with the English champions and will primarily play in domestic cup competitions, but he could get the occasional league start if circumstances dictate.

As for newcomers, Josh Sargent joined Norwich City this summer after four seasons with Werder Bremen in Germany. The 21-year-old will be battling to be the everyday striker for the Canaries.

Other Americans with EPL ties include the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Owen Otasowie (Wolves), Erik Palmer-Brown (Man City) and Matt Miazga (Chelsea), though all are expected to be loaned outside of the Premier League for the 2021-22 season.

Who are the favorites to win it all?

The reigning champs, Man City, are heavily favored to repeat by the oddsmakers at FOX Bet. They're priced at -162, meaning a $10 bet on the Citizens would win you $6.17 for a payout (your initial wager plus your winnings) of $16.17.

It's a coin toss between Liverpool and Chelsea for second-favorites, as both are going for +500 ($10 wins $50 for a payout of $60).

If you'd like to try your hand at picking the top goal scorer of the season, also known as the Golden Boot, Harry Kane is FOX Bet's favorite, at +350 ($10 wins $35 for a payout of $45).

Kane already has three EPL Golden Boots in his trophy case and is the most recent player to go back-to-back, having done so in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Mohamed Salah at +500 ($10 wins $50 for a payout of $60) is priced second behind Kane, but there is a bevy of options beyond that duo.

Will there be fans in the stands?

The majority of EPL games in 2020-21 were played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans were allowed to return to the stands toward the end of last season — but not at full capacity. For this season, the league expects full stadiums, based on the current restrictions in the UK.

In a statement released July 5, the league said: "Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today's announcement by the Government and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season."

On Aug. 9, the league also released a series of matchday protocols to help maintain a safe and healthy match-going environment. For instance, fans will have to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

As always, the safety measures and resultant capacity for fans are subject to change based on governmental guidance.

What is the best match of the first weekend?

If you already have a rooting interest, then your favorite team's first match is the best match for you!

If you're a neutral, the Premier League schedule-makers served up a Sunday showcase between Tottenham and Man City at 11:30 a.m. ET that should have plenty of intrigue.

With an away victory against Spurs, City could make a statement in their title defense, while the hosts will be angling to open their season with an upset victory. As of Wednesday, FOX Bet listed Spurs at +425 to win ($10 to win $42.50 for a payout of $52.50), with City big favorites at -167 to win ($10 to win $5.99 for a payout of $15.99). A tie is listed at +290 ($10 to win $29 for a payout of $39).

Looming over the match is the status of Kane, Tottenham's star striker, who reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club this summer. The most likely destination if Kane were to leave Spurs? Why, Manchester City, of course.

Drama!

Which three teams were promoted for 2021-22?

Norwich and Watford both return to the Premier League after a one-year absence, and Brentford join the top flight after missing out for the past 74 years.

For an entire generation of Brentford fans, this will be their first time seeing the Bees at the highest level of the English soccer pyramid.

However, with the joy of promotion comes the dejection of relegation. The three teams moving down a rung for 2021-22 are Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United.

For more up-to-date news on all things Premier League, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.