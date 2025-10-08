Portugal vs Ireland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Portugal and Ireland face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Portugal vs Rep. of Ireland and odds.

How to watch Portugal vs. Rep. of Ireland

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Portugal vs. Rep. of Ireland Odds

As of October 11, Portugal is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Portugal

9/9: at Hungary (Win, 3–2)

9/6: at Armenia (Win, 5–0)

6/8: vs Spain (Draw, 2–2)

6/4: at Germany (Win, 2–1)

3/23: vs Denmark (Win, 5–2)

Rep. of Ireland