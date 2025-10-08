FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs Ireland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 11, 2025 7:57 a.m. ET
Portugal and Ireland face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Portugal vs Rep. of Ireland and odds.
How to watch Portugal vs. Rep. of Ireland
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Portugal vs. Rep. of Ireland Odds
As of October 11, Portugal is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Portugal
- 9/9: at Hungary (Win, 3–2)
- 9/6: at Armenia (Win, 5–0)
- 6/8: vs Spain (Draw, 2–2)
- 6/4: at Germany (Win, 2–1)
- 3/23: vs Denmark (Win, 5–2)
Rep. of Ireland
- 9/9: at Armenia (Loss, 2–1)
- 9/6: vs Hungary (Draw, 2–2)
- 6/10: at Luxembourg (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/6: vs Senegal (Draw, 1–1)
- 3/23: vs Bulgaria (Win, 2–1)
