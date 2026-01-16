Jamal Musiala Set To Return For Bayern Munich 7 Months After Leg Break

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Jamal Musiala is finally ready to return for Bayern Munich after his long period on the sidelines. The German sensation has spent seven months out of action following a horrific injury but is set to feature this weekend, with the coach describing the playmaker's arduous journey out of a "dark tunnel" and back to the first team fold.

Musiala ready to make his return

The long, agonising wait is finally over for the Bayern faithful. After seven months of rehabilitation, setbacks, and watching from the stands, Musiala is on the verge of making his competitive return. Head coach Kompany delivered the positive bulletin during his pre-match press conference on Friday, confirming that, if the final training session goes to plan, the 22-year-old will be included in the matchday squad for this weekend’s Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig.

Musiala’s absence has been a gaping wound in the Bavarian giants' squad since he sustained the devastating injury during the Club World Cup clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. While Bayern have managed to compete on all fronts, the loss of their talismanic "Bambi" stripped the team of one of their most potent creative sparks. Now, as the season enters its critical second phase, the return of the homegrown hero could prove to be the decisive factor in the title race.

"If everything goes well today, the plan is for him to be involved," Kompany told reporters on Friday afternoon. "That's nice for him and a good thing for us."

Emerging from the 'dark tunnel' with positive energy

Kompany did not shy away from the psychological toll the last seven months have taken on Musiala. For a player who had barely known adversity in his meteoric rise from the Chelsea academy to the Bayern first team and the German national side, this long term layoff represented the first major hurdle of his career.

"He is coming out of a dark tunnel," Kompany admitted. "He brings a lot of positive energy with him." This infectious enthusiasm has reportedly buoyed the squad in training, with teammates delighted to see the mercurial dribbler back with the ball at his feet.

Kompany issues warning on managing expectations

While the excitement surrounding Musiala’s return is reaching fever pitch, Kompany was quick to pump the brakes on expectations. The manager is acutely aware of the pressure that will be placed on Musiala’s shoulders the moment he steps onto the turf. There is a temptation to view him as an immediate saviour, the man to unlock defences instantly, but Kompany insists on a duty of care.

"I want to protect him and Alphonso Davies a little bit," the manager explained, referencing the Canadian left back, who is also returning from a spell on the sidelines. "They don't have to decide the game. It's about a good integration, putting in a good performance now and then, and about being at 100 per cent again at some point."

Davies and Kimmich boost for title charge

Musiala is not the only big name returning to bolster Kompany’s ranks. In a triple boost for the Bundesliga leaders, both Davies and Joshua Kimmich are also expected to be available for selection.

The return of Kimmich provides much-needed stability and leadership in the engine room, while Davies offers the blistering pace on the flank that Bayern often rely upon to stretch stubborn defences.

However, like Musiala, Davies will be managed carefully. The Canadian’s explosive style of play relies heavily on his physical peak, and Kompany is wary of rushing him back too soon. The strategy is clear: integration first, dominance second.

The timing of these returns could not be more perfect. As the Bundesliga resumes following the winter break, the fixture list begins to congest, and the margin for error shrinks. Kompany's side are 11 points clear of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund after 17 games, while Saturday's opponents, RB Leipzig, sit a further four behind.