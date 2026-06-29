FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Portugal vs Croatia
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET

Portugal and Croatia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. ET from Toronto Stadium.

Portugal finished second in Group K with a 1-0-2 record, drawing 1-1 with DR Congo in their opener, beating Uzbekistan 5-0 in their second match and drawing 0-0 with Colombia in their finale. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the tournament so far, both against Uzbekistan

Croatia finished second in Group L with a 2-1-0 record, losing to England 2-4 in their opener before winning their final two matches, beating Panama 1-0 and defeating Ghana 2-1, with Luka Modrić assisting the winner against Ghana in a strong finish to the group stage.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
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Portugal vs. Croatia Player to Watch

In a game such as this with contrasting styles, both teams will be looking to have the game played on their terms. For Portugal, that begins with Fernandes who is the engine of the team’s midfield. He is very direct and plays the game with a lot of energy. He won't want to let Croatia slow the game down and become choppy. Portugal struggled against Colombia in the group stage finale, but Fernandes was at the heart of Portugal’s best moments.

Portugal vs. Croatia Odds

Learn more about Portugal vs. Croatia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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