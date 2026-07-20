Pep Guardiola Offered Italy Coach Role By Paolo Maldini, Leonardo In Person

Pep Guardiola has reportedly been offered the chance to become Italy's next head coach after holding face-to-face talks with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo in Barcelona.

However, the former Manchester City boss has repeatedly insisted he is enjoying his sabbatical and has no immediate plans to return to management.

Italy Makes Guardiola Its Top Target

Maldini and Leonardo have met Guardiola in Barcelona to discuss the vacant Italy head coach role. According to Sky Sports Italia, the talks extended beyond a brief meeting and may have continued throughout the weekend.

The meeting emerged after photos of Maldini and Leonardo in Spain circulated on social media, prompting reports that the pair had traveled to present Guardiola with the opportunity to lead the Azzurri. Italy are understood to view Guardiola as their preferred candidate as they search for a new manager.

Sabbatical Complicates FIGC Plans

Despite the ambitious nature of the offer, the primary obstacle remains Guardiola's commitment to his time away from the dugout.

The 55-year-old has been vocal about his need for a break, saying: "From a mental standpoint, I don't miss anything at all. I started managing at 37, and my entire life has been bound to football. Now, I want to try and discover life, to be happy doing other things that have nothing to do with football."

He added: "I'm trying to figure out what my life will look like. I decided to stop because I want to take a bit more care of myself. I want to spend more time with my children and with my father, who is 95 and still with us. I've reached the age of 56, I'm no longer young, and the way you see things changes as well. I'm still adjusting to this new phase, but it's going pretty well."

Italy Keep Alternatives In Mind

While Guardiola remains Italy's dream appointment, the federation has actively explored other avenues. Former Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo have both been linked with the vacancy, but recent reports suggest Antonio Conte has already agreed a deal to become the new head coach.

The interest in Guardiola is not limited to Italy, as other major nations continue to keep a watchful eye on his situation. Following England’s recent World Cup failure, pundits and former players have suggested Guardiola to replace Thomas Tuchel as the Three Lions manager.

Azzurri Await Guardiola's Decision

Italy are searching for a manager to revive the national team following Gennaro Gattuso's exit, sparked by their failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Whether Guardiola is willing to end his sabbatical remains uncertain, leaving the federation to assess alternative candidates while they await clarity.