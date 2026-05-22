Manchester City To Honor Departing Pep Guardiola With A Statue And Named Stand

Manchester City have confirmed the expanded North Stand at the Etihad Stadium will be renamed the 'The Pep Guardiola Stand'.

The club will also commission a statue for the departing manager following his historic spell in Manchester.

Guardiola Honored With Etihad Stadium Tribute

The announcement comes as a tribute to the Catalan’s decade of dominance in English football, during which he transformed the club into a global powerhouse and secured a trophy haul that has redefined the Premier League era.

The stand will officially open for the first time during Guardiola’s final game in charge against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The redevelopment project, which began in late 2023, has added more than 7,000 seats and increased the stadium’s capacity to over 61,000. City also confirmed plans to commission a statue of Guardiola outside the newly-named stand.

The Catalan will join club legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Agüero in being permanently recognized around the Etihad campus.

Guardiola And City Hierarchy Pay Tribute

Speaking during his press conference, Guardiola admitted he was touched by the gesture from the club as he prepares to leave Manchester after a hugely successful decade in charge.

"Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] called me this morning to say that the club took that decision," Guardiola said. "I have no words. I like the feeling that my vibe or my energy will be there forever. So I like that feeling."

Club owner Sheikh Mansour also praised Guardiola’s influence on and off the pitch, insisting his legacy stretches beyond the trophies won during his tenure.

"I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years Pep has been the personification of that ambition," Mansour explained on the club's official website.

"He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted. He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part."

Pep’s Legacy Secured At Man City

The decision underlines Guardiola’s impact on City and English football during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

The renamed stand and statue are designed to ensure his influence remains part of the club’s identity long after his departure.

Al Mubarak described the tribute as recognition of Guardiola’s lasting contribution to both the club and the city itself.

"The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep’s legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football," he said.

"The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his ten seasons fighting to bring them success. The Pep Guardiola Stand is a fitting and permanent reminder of that relationship, the most successful period in our club’s history, and the unique football genius at its heart."

Emotional Farewell Awaits Guardiola

Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa will mark Guardiola’s final match in charge and is expected to be an emotional occasion at the Etihad Stadium.

The opening of the renamed stand will allow supporters to celebrate the manager’s achievements one final time.

City’s focus will also shift towards a new era after Guardiola’s departure, with the club aiming to build on the foundations created during his decade-long reign.

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