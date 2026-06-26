4 Takeaways From Australia's Clinching Draw vs. Paraguay In Group-Stage Finale

In one of the most defensive games so far at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Australia and Paraguay played to a 0-0 draw at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Thursday night. While winning would have been a positive, neither team wanted to risk comprising its defense formations to squander a result.

With each team securing a point, Australia finished second in Group D — USA won the group — with four points, while Paraguay finished third, also with four points. Only goal differential separated the two teams.

Australia now moves to the round of 32, while Paraguay must wait to see the final standings for the third-place teams. The likelihood, however, is that La Albirroja have done enough to be within the top-eight third-place teams advancing to the knockout round.

Here are my takeaways from the draw:

1. Paraguay's Cautious Defensive Approach Only Kind Of Worked …

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Coming into this game, we knew Australia would take a more conservative approach, understanding a draw would be just fine. It remained an open question, however, how Paraguay would handle the game.

Would La Albirroja be desperate to push for a win and take risks? Or would the team minimize risks and accept a draw, knowing that four points would likely be enough to advance?

It quickly became apparent that Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro's first priority was to not make any costly mistakes. He rolled out a five-man backline to begin the game. In front of them were three central midfielders: Matias Galarza of Atlanta United on the left side, Andrés Cubas of the Vancouver Whitecaps in the middle and Diego Gomez, formerly of Inter Miami, on the right side.

And the first half went exactly as you would expect with this scenario. Paraguay rarely got forward and had one very weak shot, which was a header off an off-target throw-in.

(Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Paraguay didn't get its first corner of the match until the 53rd minute, and it was only the team's second of the tournament.

As the second half progressed, Paraguay began to possess more and more of the ball but did not seem to want to do much with it. Its possession was almost part of its defensive approach to keep Australia from being able to find a winner.

The biggest setback for Paraguay in this approach is that with defending, it opened the team up to more yellow-card risks. In the second half, Gomez was shown a yellow that will suspend him for the round of 32, if the team advances.

2. … And Same For Tony Popovic's Socceroos

Australia manager Tony Popovic was more interested in having his team push forward than Alfaro was, as a goal would slam the door shut on any bad luck that could ruin its second-place standing.

But Australia’s attack rarely saw an aggressive approach where it pushed numbers into the final third. Instead, it took shots from distance or only had a few attackers driving at Paraguay’s backline.

Popovic always ensured his team had numbers back to defend.

After the second half hydration break, Australia then shifted to a five-man backline with its midfielders also sitting deep to cut off the passing lanes into the final third. That was not much of a risk as Paraguay only rarely had players deep enough to make dangerous runs.

3. MLS Defender Lucas Herrington Emerged With Potential

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Even as Australia was clearly content with a draw, Popovic still needed to send out a lineup he believed would not make mistakes under pressure.

One of his most surprising decisions was to go with central defender Lucas Herrington, who had yet to play in this tournament and who only had four caps before this game. The 18-year-old defender is currently in the middle of a breakout season with the Colorado Rapids in MLS.

Thursday, he was not tested very often defensively with Paraguay sitting back, but he was able to deal with whatever came his way. Playing on the left side of a three-man backline, he made four clearances and two tackles while winning most of his duels.

On the ball, he showed a lot of efficiency with his passing, completing 62-of-67 attempts, and over the course of 90 minutes, he did what was asked of him.

But this was a night to remember for Herrington. He got this opportunity at an important moment on the world's biggest stage, and it will certainly help him moving forward in his promising career.

4. Australia's Through, And Paraguay Waits

With the 0-0 draw, Australia secured second place in the group. It was a strange campaign for the Socceroos, who scored twice against the run of play against Türkiye in a 2-0 win but never once looked in control of any game. Popovic’s team handled specific moments well outside the U.S. game, namely the two counter-attacking goals and then on defense the rest of the way.

Next up for Australia will be the runner-up in Group G in the round of 32, which will either be Egypt, Belgium or Iran. Based on the expectations many had for this team before the tournament, that is not a bad position.

As for Paraguay, four points should be enough to advance, but La Albirroja ended the night ranked fourth among the third-place teams with six more groups still to complete group play. Paraguay will likely be nervous, but it is still in a better situation than many figured it would be in after an ugly 4-1 loss to the United States in the World Cup opener.