How to Watch Panama vs. England: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Panama and England meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.
Panama lost to Ghana 0-1 in their opener and to Croatia 0-1 in their second match, failing to score in either contest. England beat Croatia 4-2 in their opener and drew 0-0 with Ghana in their second match, with Harry Kane scoring twice across the two matches, and Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford each scoring once in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Panama vs. England
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey, NY
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings & Scenarios
- England will advance with a win/draw.
- England will win the group with a win AND a Ghana draw/loss.
- Panama has been eliminated.
Panama vs. England Odds
Learn more about Panama vs. England and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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