Is World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann On His Way To MLS?

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly on the verge of completing a deal to sign for Orlando City, with a view to moving to MLS this summer, according to The Athletic. The former France captain has been linked with a move to the Florida club for weeks, and has been officially granted permission to travel to the United States to seal a permanent switch.

Finalizing a long rumored move

Reports first emerged that Griezmann would consider leaving for Orlando City at the end of February, but Atlético Madrid's qualification for the Copa del Rey final reportedly stalled his move as he was eager to end his time at Atlético Madrid with silverware.

Still, the Frenchman has kept his intent to seal the deal despite the closure of MLS's primary transfer window. Should all go to plan, he will officially move to North America following the end of the European club season.

Well-chronicled MLS aspirations

Griezmann has long made it clear that he wants to play in Major League Soccer. The Frenchman is an avowed fan of American sports, and is often pictured at NBA games. He has been linked with multiple MLS clubs in the past, including LAFC, Chicago Fire, and, briefly, Inter Miami.

However, it would seem that Orlando is his final destination.

A fine European career

Griezmann would immediately be among the best players in the league. The Frenchman captained his national team, bagged 44 goals for

The 34-year-old has seen his form dip a little this year, but still remains a key piece for Atleti. He has scored six goals and added an assist in the Spanish top flight, and scored five goals in Atleti's Copa del Rey run.

The boost that Orlando City could need

Orlando City, meanwhile, have struggled. They parted ways with long-time manager Oscar Pareja on March 11, and haven't seen their luck improve much since then. The Lions lost to Nashville SC 5-0 on Saturday. Still, they have a young core, a history of bringing in top European players. And in Griezmann, they might just have a level-raising star on the way.