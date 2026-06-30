FIFA Men's World Cup
Erling Haaland Hits Game-Winner As Norway Wins 1st World Cup Knockout Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Erling Haaland Hits Game-Winner As Norway Wins 1st World Cup Knockout Match

Published Jun. 30, 2026 3:25 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute and Norway won a knockout game at the World Cup for the first time, advancing to the round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Three defenders converged on Patrick Berg as he moved into the penalty box with the ball, and he kicked it over to a wide-open Haaland for his fifth goal in three games at this year's tournament.

Antonio Nusa scored with a curling kick for Norway, which is in its fourth World Cup and will next play five-time champion Brazil in the round of 16 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match comes 28 years after what many considered the greatest win ever for the Norwegians against Brazil.

Norway is playing in its first World Cup since that 1998 appearance, when the team got to the knockout round only after scoring goals in the 83rd and 89th minutes for an incredible 2-1 comeback win over then-reigning World Cup champion Brazil in the group finale.

Arnard Diallo, who had kept Norway from taking a two-goal lead earlier in the second half, evened the match with a left-footed kick in the penalty box in the 74th minute.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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