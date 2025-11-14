Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Northern Ireland and Luxembourg face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg and odds.

How to Watch Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg Odds

Northern Ireland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Northern Ireland

11/14: at Slovakia (Loss, 1–0)

10/13: vs Germany (Loss, 1–0)

10/10: vs Slovakia (Win, 2–0)

9/7: at Germany (Loss, 3–1)

9/4: at Luxembourg (Win, 3–1)

Luxembourg

11/14: vs Germany (Loss, 2–0)

10/13: at Slovakia (Loss, 2–0)

10/10: at Germany (Loss, 4–0)

9/7: vs Slovakia (Win, 1–0)

9/4: vs Northern Ireland (Loss, 3–1)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.