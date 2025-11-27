United States
New Injury for Christian Pulisic? USA Star May Sit Out Key Match for AC Milan
Nov. 27, 2025

U.S. men's national team star forward Christian Pulisic may have to miss an upcoming key match for AC Milan.

Pulisic, who scored the game-winning goal against rivals Inter Milan in last week's derby, may not be available for Saturday's league clash against Lazio

"Pulisic is unlikely to play, although there are still two days until the match and anything can happen," AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri told reporters on Thursday.

Pulisic has only recently returned from a hamstring injury that he suffered back in October while playing with the USMNT in a 2-1 friendly against Australia. 

The 27-year-old playmaker has been AC Milan's best player this season and has the Rossoneri in a fight to win its first Serie A title since 2018. He has seven goals and two assists across all competitions for the Italian giants. 

The hamstring injury prevented him from joining the USMNT during its two matches (wins over Uruguay and Paraguay) in November. Pulisic is expected to be one of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino's key players next summer at the 2026 World Cup. 

