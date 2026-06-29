FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands Star Cody Gakpo Scores Emotional Goal Just Days After Death Of Unborn Son
FIFA Men's World Cup

Netherlands Star Cody Gakpo Scores Emotional Goal Just Days After Death Of Unborn Son

Updated Jun. 30, 2026 12:44 a.m. ET

Just days after announcing the tragic news of the death of his unborn son, Netherlands star Cody Gakpo provided maybe the most emotional moment of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his nation's round of 32 match against Morocco.

Gakpo opened the scoring in Monday's round of 32 match. In the 72nd minute, the Netherlands forward won a chase to the ball along the edge of the box before somehow getting a shot off as he collided with Moroccan goalkeeper Bono. Just prior to the collision, Gakpo was somehow able to get the shot to travel between a Morocco defender's and Bono's legs. 

Right after Gakpo scored, several of his Netherlands teammates ran over to embrace him during the celebration. Gakpo also appeared to be fighting back tears after he scored. 

The Netherlands wasn't able to walk away with the win following Gakpo's goal, though. Morocco defender Issa Diop scored in stoppage time, forcing the match to go to extra time. Morocco was able to come away with the victory, winning in penalty kicks. 

Monday marked Gakpo's first match since he and his partner, Noa van der Bij, announced that their unborn son passed away on Saturday. Van der Bij posted a photo on social media of the pair holding hands over a blanket and small knitted hat, with the announcement that the baby had passed away.

"Thank you for your love and support. Elijay Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son," Van der Bij wrote.

The baby was expected to be born in October, and it would've been Gakpo and Van der Bij's second child together.

"We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel," Van der Bij wrote. "There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away."

In his own post, Gakpo wrote, "This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding."

Gakpo, 27, scored two goals in the group stage for the Netherlands, with both scores coming in its win over Sweden. It was also his sixth career World Cup goal, putting him one shy of Johnny Rep's record for the most World Cup goals scored by a Netherlands player ever. The goal was also Gakpo's 24th goal in 54 caps for the Netherlands. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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