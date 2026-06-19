4 Takeaways From Morocco's Hard-Fought Win vs. Scotland And The Tartan Army

Morocco got the job done in Boston. Scotland's Tartan Army won everything else.

Morocco didn't dazzle. It didn't need to.

In the teams' second match of the 2026 World Cup on Friday, a 1-0 win over Scotland at Boston Stadium — settled inside 71 seconds and fiercely defended afterward — moved Mohamed Ouahbi's side to the top of Group C. This left Scotland in third place with a match against Brazil up next on Wednesday.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Morocco Suffered. Morocco Won. That's The Point.

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This wasn't the swaggering Morocco that bullied Brazil for 45 minutes last week. This was the other kind of good team — the kind that scores early, rides its luck and refuses to break.

The Atlas Lions blitzed Scotland from the whistle, then spent the second half inviting pressure they had no need to invite. Yassine Bounou was barely worked, but the back line creaked, the lead never felt safe, and a sharper Scotland might have made Morocco pay.

It didn't. And that's the point.

One point ahead of Scotland, Morocco tops the group with the knockout stage math firmly in its own hands — all under a rookie coach at his first senior tournament. Ugly wins are still wins. The successful sides learn to love them.

2. Ismael Saibari Is The Breakout Of This World Cup

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Two games, two goals, two of the finest finishes of the tournament. Remember the name — though you've had 71 seconds to learn it.

The PSV man opened against Brazil with a screamer. He topped it against Scotland: collecting Brahim Díaz's pass, selling Angus Gunn a cross that never came, then ripping it into the top corner.

Fastest goal of this World Cup. Fastest in Morocco's World Cup history. He's done it twice now, both teed up by Brahim Díaz — a partnership defenses haven't started to solve.

Biggest breakout of the tournament so far? You could definitely make the argument. Saibari is stringing the stunners together. He's ruthless and always arrives half a second before the defender. Morocco is creating a new household name at this tournament.

3. Scotland Lost The Battle That Mattered Most: The Midfield

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Steve Clarke rolled the dice — Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie all put in, Che Adams left alone up top, Scott McTominay and Lewis Ferguson were tasked with holding the midfield — and watched that midfield cave anyway.

That's the story of the match. Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi were tough to beat in the center, Ounahi drifted into the gaps, and Scotland was outnumbered, out-passed and pinned back. The 71-second gut-punch didn't help, but the deeper problem was the control they never had.

They were braver after the break — and they'll rue the moment that came with it. Scott McGinn tumbled under El Aynaoui's challenge in the box. With the Tartan Army howling, the referee and VAR decided not to award a foul. A penalty there, and it's a different night. Fine margins. Scotland ended up on the wrong side of all of them.

The dream remains intact thanks to that narrow 1-0 win over Haiti, but the stiffest test now awaits in Miami against Brazil.

4. The Tartan Army Just Annexed Boston

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Scotland may have lost the match. Its supporters lost nothing.

An estimated 40,000-plus people made the trip — kilts, bagpipes and vibes all cleared by FIFA — turning Boston into one long ceilidh. They drank the bars dry. They sang "Flower of Scotland" at Fenway. They rode the City Hall Plaza slide. One local, on Reddit, surrendered early: "I, for one, welcome our new kilted overlords."

The city surrendered officially, too. Boston and Glasgow announced a sister-city partnership, and the mayor thanked the Tartan Army by name.

For 28 years, they waited to follow this team to a World Cup. Twenty-eight years — and they've treated every minute like a festival. The result in Foxborough stings. The trip won't. Nobody does this quite like them. Their appearance alone has been one of the most feel-good takeaways from this tournament.